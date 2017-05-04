Lutron Lighting, Hidden Elan Controls Preserve Southern Home’s Charm

This smart home decked out with Lutron lighting, Elan home control, Sony and Sonos is a runner-up in the CTA/CE Pro Mark of Excellence Awards for 2017. Stay tuned for more individual stories of the award winners and runners-up.

The owners of this multi-million-dollar Bluffton, S.C., home wanted to add all of the home technology possible without taking away from the residence’s old country feel.

To preserve the southern charm within a completely automated smart home, integration firm Advanced Integrated Controls (AIC) focused on three main areas:

Elan controls lighting/shades, eight zones 4K video, 12 audio zones and 45 integrated zones of security, fire, water detection

Lutron system incorporates 84 centralized and 24 local HomeWorks QS zones, three dedicated landscape zones, 17 Sivoia shades with custom woven fabrics

Outdoor space features 75-inch 4K Sony TV and two 49-inch 4K Sony TVs paired with sound system mainly hidden within ceiling

Lutron Establishes Stylish Aesthetics

The Lutron lighting control system allowed AIC to reduce wall switch clutter and program custom lighting scenes for each keypads.

AIC built Lutron roller shades into hidden pockets and TVs into the ceiling on motorized lifts to help protect the beauty and charm of the house. The company also built motorized outdoor screens into the trim of the home to keep the “pesky” part of nature out.

The firm designed centrally-located 4K video and multi-zone streaming audio systems to allow any user to access their favorite shows and music from anywhere.

Scene control was key to the outcome of the project. The challenge wasn’t installing all of the unique systems within the house; it was creating one system that would allow all of the individual systems to work together seamlessly from one simple to use platform.

The Equipment:

Home Controls: Elan gSC10 (Master Controller), Elan gSC2 (Secondary Controller)

Elan gSC10 (Master Controller), Elan gSC2 (Secondary Controller) Lighting Controls: Lutron Homeworks QS, (17) Sivioa QS Roller and Roman Shades

Lutron Homeworks QS, (17) Sivioa QS Roller and Roman Shades Multi-Room Distribution & Entertainment Systems: Elan (S1616A) Audio Matrix/Amplifier, Atlona (AT-UHD-PRO3-88M) 4K HDMI matrix, RX-A850 Yamaha AVR, RX-A1050 Yamaha AVR, (5) Sonos CONNECT (Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Sirius XM)

Elan (S1616A) Audio Matrix/Amplifier, Atlona (AT-UHD-PRO3-88M) 4K HDMI matrix, RX-A850 Yamaha AVR, RX-A1050 Yamaha AVR, (5) Sonos CONNECT (Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Sirius XM) Flat Panel Displays: (1) 85” Sony 4K (XBR85X850D), (2) 75” Sony 4K (XBR75X850D), (1) 65” Sony 4K (XBR65X850D), (2) Sony 49” 4K (XBR49810D), (3) 55” Sony 4K (XBR55X850D), (1) 50” Sony (KDL50W800C), (7) 40” Sony (KDL40R510C), (1) 28” Sony

(1) 85” Sony 4K (XBR85X850D), (2) 75” Sony 4K (XBR75X850D), (1) 65” Sony 4K (XBR65X850D), (2) Sony 49” 4K (XBR49810D), (3) 55” Sony 4K (XBR55X850D), (1) 50” Sony (KDL50W800C), (7) 40” Sony (KDL40R510C), (1) 28” Sony Main Theater Speakers: (7) CM8HD 8” Niles, (2) HRS10 Sunfire Subwoofers, HDF8003 KEF UniQ Theater Sounder

(7) CM8HD 8” Niles, (2) HRS10 Sunfire Subwoofers, HDF8003 KEF UniQ Theater Sounder A/V Amps, Pre-Pros & Receivers: Elan S1616A, RX-A850 Yamaha AVR, RX-A1050 Yamaha AVR, (5) Sonos CONNECT (Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Sirius XM), (2) Nuvo Systems 4 Channel Digital Amplifier (NVD460)

Elan S1616A, RX-A850 Yamaha AVR, RX-A1050 Yamaha AVR, (5) Sonos CONNECT (Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Sirius XM), (2) Nuvo Systems 4 Channel Digital Amplifier (NVD460) In-Wall/In-Ceiling Speakers: (20) CM7MP 7” Niles, (7) CM8HD 8” Niles

(20) CM7MP 7” Niles, (7) CM8HD 8” Niles Blu-Ray & DVD Players: (1) Sony Blu-Ray (BDP-S7200), (6) Apple TV, PS4, Xbox1

(1) Sony Blu-Ray (BDP-S7200), (6) Apple TV, PS4, Xbox1 Remote Controls: (8) Elan WIFI Enabled Handheld Remotes (HR2), iPad, Tablet and Smart Phone controllability

(8) Elan WIFI Enabled Handheld Remotes (HR2), iPad, Tablet and Smart Phone controllability A/V Furniture: (2) OMNI Mount A/V Racks (RE42), (2) Nexus21 Motorized TV Lift (L75i)

(2) OMNI Mount A/V Racks (RE42), (2) Nexus21 Motorized TV Lift (L75i) Other: (4) Sonos PLAY:1, (2) BluBolt Energy Management System (MR4315pro), (1) Panamax UPS with BlueBolt Control (MB1500), (1) Luma camera NVR (LUM-500-NVR-8CH), (6) Wirepath Outdoor HD IP Video Camera (WPS-750-BUL-IPH), (4) NETGEAR Nighthawk Router and Wired Access Points (R7000), (2) NETGEAR 24 Port Gigabit Network Switch (JGS500), (16) zone DirecTV System (SWM16)

The Professionals:

Advanced Integrated Controls (AIC)

