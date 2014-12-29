Kwikset Adds Android Support for Kevo Smart Lock

For a while, we’ve been talking about the benefits of the smart lock. A smart lock adds a high-tech twist into the everyday (and pretty boring) task of locking and unlocking the door. It isn’t just cool, but also very convenient, since many of these devices use a smartphone or location technology so that you no longer have to fumble with keys!

One of the most popular smart lock options out there is the Kwikset Kevo. This sharp-looking smart lock is a Bluetooth-enabled deadbolt that can turn your smartphone into a key. As long as you have your phone in your pocket or purse, you can just touch the lock to gain entry or use the Kevo app to open the door remotely from anywhere in the world. Another bonus is that users can create an “eKey” to provide access for friends, family and service people.

One problem with the Kevo is that the app was exclusive to iOS devices—until now. Kwikset just announced that a beta Kevo app is now available at the Google Play store for users with the Android 5.0 Lollipop OS. This means that Android users can now enjoy touch-to-open convenience, a history log, Guest, Anytime and Scheduled eKeys, and other perks.

Once the Android app officially launches, Kwikset plans to add all of the Kevo app features.

“We’re excited to expand Kevo smart lock compatibility to the large Android fanbase with the public beta program,” said Greg Williamson, chief marketing officer of hardware and home improvement for Spectrum Brands. “As more devices become Bluetooth Smart compatible, Kwikset is committed to giving all consumers the chance to enjoy Kevo’s convenience and ability to manage home security from their smartphones.”

Kwikset is selling the Kevo now for $199. That price comes with two eKeys that can be reassigned as Scheduled or Anytime eKeys, as well as the option for free, unlimited Guest eKeys. Additional Anytime or Scheduled eKeys can also be purchased in the app for $1.99 each.