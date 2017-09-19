iHome Brings Alexa to the Bedroom with Voice-Activated Alarm Clock

If waking up in the morning is tough, the iAVS16 clock radio from iHome could help you ease into your morning. Its hands-free design and built-in Amazon Alexa technology listens for your commands.

After waking to the iAVS16’s alarm clock in the morning, you can ask Alexa to turn on the lights, check the weather forecast and traffic, request a flash news briefing, play music, and more.

The iAVS16 supports many popular streaming music services, such as Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Spotify, and includes programmable presets for one-touch playback of any playlist, or can be utilized for smart home control. By enabling the iHome Control skill for Alexa, the iAVS16 offers seamless voice control of iHome’s vast array of SmartPlug products.

“iHome takes great pride in being an early adopter of cutting-edge technologies. This year, iHome has focused on growing its Alexa smart home offerings and integrating artificial intelligence technologies into products across all categories, including tabletop and bedside music systems, portable speakers, headphones and smart plugs,” says Gary Schultz, director of product and business development at iHome.

“We’re especially proud of the iAVS16 because it’s unlike anything else out there and uniquely pays tribute to the product line that made iHome a household name. By combining iHome’s expertise in creating feature-rich bedside music systems with Alexa, we’ve created a truly unique product that elegantly wraps an alarm clock, a powerful music system, USB charging and easy to use Alexa voice control into an attractive and compact form factor that fits perfectly on a nightstand, kitchen counter and more.”

“iHome is known for its bedside alarm clocks, and now customers just ask Alexa to set alarms and more using only their voice,” adds Jon Kirk, director Amazon Alexa. “With Alexa on the iAVS16, customers can just ask to play music, hear an audiobook, create a list, and more – or even say, ‘Alexa, snooze!’”

The iAVS16 offers these features:

Integrated far-field, hands-free voice control through the Alexa Voice Service (AVS)

Innovative LED lighting with unique patterns for Alexa requests, and mood lighting

Works with a broad range of Alexa supported smart home Skills, including iHome Control Smart Plugs

Wireless Bluetooth music streaming

Speakerphone with digital echo cancelling and talk/end button

2.1 Amp USB port to charge mobile devices (cable not included)

Time sync via NTP provides clock accuracy over Wi-Fi networks

10-watt internal amplifier for high-quality, room-filling sound

The iHome iAVS16 bedside alarm clock music system featuring Alexa is available for $149.99 Amazon.com, Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond and other retailers nationwide.