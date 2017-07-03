Hunter Douglas and Lutron Add More Styles to Motorized Shading Lines

Hunter Douglas and Lutron are masters at marrying technology and home decor. Each company offers an extensive line of motorized window treatments, and recently they have added even more options. Whether you’re looking for neutral colors or vibrant hues, sheer or heavy textures, or anything in between, there’s likely a fabric that can be integrated with motorized hardware.

From Lutron

Lutron Electronics announces the availability of a refreshed edition of its popular Gallery Collection motorized shades. This newly refreshed offering features the latest in fabrics and materials, as well as shade styles previously housed in other Lutron collections. This update comes at the request of Lutron customers for a simplified, consolidated collection.

“As fashion and trends evolve, so does the need to update Lutron’s fabric offerings,” says Ed Blair, senior vice president at Lutron. “With the refreshed Gallery Collection, Lutron customers now have even more choices in colors, textures, and styles that cater to a wide variety of spaces.”

The collection contains:

New roller fabrics with more neutral colors and textures. The Gallery Collection is a revamped edition of Lutron’s fashion fabrics and materials for roller shades, horizontal sheer blinds, wood blinds, and vertical draperies.

Stained and painted Eden Woods, a light-weight material that allows for longer wood blind slats without finger-jointing, completely eliminating unsightly seams in the wood. These materials can accommodate blinds up to 108-inches wide and 120-inches tall, and utilize Intelligent Tilt Alignment, which enables uniform lift and tilt position across several shades.

Horizontal sheer blinds are now available in two new colors, Cocoa Bean and Black. Fabric vanes maintain perfect alignment across adjacent blinds. Customers can save a favorite tilt setting as a preset or adjust vanes to a precise level. Vanes are available in both 2 inches and 3 inches.

Lutron is also committed to providing customers with a streamlined process for customized shading solutions. Custom graphics can be printed on roller shade fabrics, or roller fabrics can be printed to match any Pantone color. Custom printing is also available for any pattern or color on a soft fabric for a Kirbé vertical drapery. Lutron wood blinds can be painted as well to match any Sherwin Williams paint color.

Lutron’s revamped Gallery Collection now includes new roller fabrics with more neutral colors and textures.

From Hunter Douglas

Hunter Douglas is rolling out its new Designer Roller Shades with several options in fabric styles and innovative, cordless design. From sheers to opaques, the offering—all told more than 300 colors, textures and patterns make up the collection—helps homeowners add a touch of polished personality to every space. Pink? Geometric patterns? The new collection lets you get creative with your motorized shading solutions.

The shades, like all of Hunter Douglas’ designs, are custom made and available with complementary top and bottom finishes for a clean, harmonious appearance. The Designer Roller Shades compatible with PowerView Motorization for automated operation and they integrate with the brand’s new Custom Clutch featuring a sleek, precision-tuned lift technology and an ultra-slim design for greater privacy and a smooth performance.

