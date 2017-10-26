How to Turn a NVIDIA Shield TV into a Smart Home Hub

You love being able to stream your favorite TV programs to your display whenever the urge hits. Binge watching has become your favorite past time. You also like the idea of being able to automate certain devices in your home. Maybe even being able to control them by barking out a few voice commands.

Thanks to some serious handshaking between the NVIDIA Shield TV media streamer and Samsung SmartThings, you can do both—and fairly affordably. The two companies recently came together to create a solution that combines the best of media streaming with home control—and with Google Assistant voice control thrown in for good measure.

It all happens by plugging a little device, called the SmartThings Link, into a SHIELD media streamer. This instantly turns the SHIELD into a SmartThings Hub, which means you can now use the SHIELD to automate lights, thermostats, and a host of other Works With SmartThings products.

You can set up routines that trigger actions based on the time of day, whether you’re home or not, or via voice command, courtesy of Google Assistant integration that’s built into the SmartThings Link.

The addition of home control features doesn’t affect the SHIELD’s core functionality as a media streamer of 4K content. You can enjoy all the shows and games you love with the added benefit of being able to easily monitor, manage and control a wide range of devices in your home.

The SmartThings Link is available for $39.99. SHIELD Rewards members will receive two email offers: SmartThings Link for $14.99 shipped or a SmartThings Link with a SmartThings Motion Sensor and two dimmable Sengled Element Classic LED Bulbs for $49.99 shipped.

The SmartThings Link will be available on BestBuy.com and other retail websites starting October 29. It will also be a part of a bundle with SHIELD TV for $214.98