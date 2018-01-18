How to Extend Your Home’s WiFi by 2,500 Square Feet

If you like to surf the Internet, stream music and watch TV outside, there’s nothing worse than dealing with a spotty wireless Internet connection. That’s why Netgear has developed a new product, the Orbi Outdoor Satellite, that can extend high-performance Wi-Fi coverage up to an additional 2,500 square feet. It’s an easier alternative to running additional Ethernet cables to the yard, guest house, and garage.

The new Orbi Outdoor Satellite inherits the capabilities of Netgear’s Orbi Whole Home WiFi System, including a single network name for seamless roaming, a dedicated third channel for data exchange between the satellite and router, and a separate and secure Guest WiFi network. The product also functions as a landscape light that can be scheduled to automatically illuminate.

How Orbi Works

An Orbi WiFi System includes at least two components as part of a mesh network—a router and a satellite—that are pre-paired for an out-of-the-box setup. The Orbi router connects to your Internet modem or service provider gateway, and the Orbi satellite is placed somewhere central to the area of intended WiFi coverage. Depending on the Orbi system installed, the WiFi coverage area can range from 3,500 square foot up to 5,000 square feet. By adding an Orbi Outdoor Satellite to an existing Orbi WiFi System, the range of the WiFi mesh coverage zone can be expanded to another 2,500 square feet.

“Orbi Outdoor Satellite is an exciting new addition to our family of Orbi WiFi Systems. WiFi is now considered a basic home utility. When you turn the faucet tap, you expect water to flow. When you flip a switch, you expect the lights to glow. It’s the same for WiFi,” says David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home for Netgear. “You want WiFi wherever you need it, when you need it, and it shouldn’t matter whether you’re inside or outside the home.”

Designed to withstand rough outdoor weather conditions including sub-zero temperatures, the Orbi Outdoor Satellite has an international standard IP56 rating for dust and is water resistant. It can be mounted on a stand or wall mounted.

The product is available for $329.99