HGTV Launches Smart Home 2017

The HGTV smart home was built and designed a smart home with several high-tech amenities included. Combined with a desert modern style the high-tech home, located in Scottsdale, Ariz., will be awarded to a lucky homeowner this summer. Fans can visit HGTV.com/Smart to get a first look at the new home that embraces the desert modern style.

Planned by local architect Candelaria Design Associates and constructed by local builder Eagle Luxury Properties, the home is part of a grand prize package valued at more than $1.5 million. In addition to the home and all its furnishings, the grand prize package includes a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e 4MATIC and $100,000 from national mortgage lender Quicken Loans.

The single-level Southwestern-style home is approximately 3,300-square-feet, with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, cleverly constructed with tech gadgets and smart solutions to enhance entertaining and everyday living.

HGTV Smart Home High-Tech Features:

Legrand premium adorne and radiant collections of smart light switches and electrical outlets. The switches and outlets can be controlled from a mobile app; the switches and outlets are designed to blend in beautifully with the home décor.

Rinnai tankless hot water heater. Because this water heater operates on an as-needed basis, it uses up to 40 percent less energy than traditional water heating systems. The 24-hour digital controller that comes with the unit enables the scheduling of multiple recirculation events throughout the day; a mobile app lets you turn the recirculation on and off remotely.

Hunter Douglas PowerView motorized window coverings. The PowerView Motorization system allows users to program their Hunter Douglas shades to adjust automatically throughout the day. Scenes can be created to complement daily activities, and to synch with the ever-changing local sunrise and sunset times. The shades can be controlled from a handheld remote or a mobile app.

Velux skylights. The HGTV smart home features 13 Velux No Leak Solar Powered Fresh Air skylights. The skylights are equipped with a small solar panel mounted on the external frame that provides power to the skylight to open and close. Integrated rain sensors instruct the skylights to close at the first sign of rain. The skylights are fitted with motorized blinds, that along with the windows can be controlled via a handheld remote or programmed to open and close automatically based on the time of day.

“We look for neighborhoods and cities with a sophisticated combination of tech and culture that makes it a desirable place to live. Following the homes in Raleigh, Austin and Nashville, we felt Scottsdale was an impeccable choice,” says Ron Feinbaum, HGTV’s General Manager of Home Promotions. “It’s such a vibrant destination for those seeking year-around family fun, whether on vacation or as a place to call home.”

HGTV Smart Home 2017 host and interior designer Tiffany Brooks took her design cues from nature, using a variety of stone, metal, wood, leather and glass materials in the home’s perfectly appointed décor. The home’s style is current, yet authentic; simple, yet thoughtful. Its architecture embraces a clean-lined, masculine feel, while evoking a feminine touch through the use of soft textiles and fabrics. The colorful canyon-style home offers tranquil interiors and a serene view of the desert. Nods to Arizona are prevalent in the design through antique tribal elements and doses of the area’s amazing artistry.

During the sweepstakes period for the HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2017, which begins at 9 a.m. ET on April 12 and runs through 5 p.m. ET on June 2, 2017, eligible viewers can enter twice per day at HGTV.com and can sign up for daily email reminders. HGTV Facebook , Instagram and Twitter fans can check in for ongoing updates and new details (#HGTVSmart).

The home features a spacious three-car garage, a wet bar, home office, generous pantry and laundry area, as well as a sleek, modern pool for cooling off in the desert heat.

The fully furnished HGTV Smart Home 2017 is Energy Star 3 certified and Bronze-level Green certified.