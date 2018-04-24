HGTV House Hunters Gem: 1980s House Ready to be Automated

The location, the view, the layout—all three checked off the must-have list when a recent HGTV House Hunter was introduced to this 1,360-square-foot home in San Clemente, Calif. Situated within walking distance to the ocean, the 3 bedroom house also had “good bones.” The only thing missing was smart home technology. But this didn’t prevent a purchase. Familiar with home technology, the home buyer knew that many features could be easily integrated into the residence, so jumped at the opportunity.

Smart Tech Punch List

Top on his list were smart shading and lighting systems—controls that would work seamlessly together to manage natural and artificial light to enhance the home’s décor.

To update the 1980s home with modern amenities, the new owner selected three solutions from Legrand: QMotion motorized window shades, Vantage Equinox keypad and lighting control system, and adorne smart light switches.

QMotion motorized roller shades were installed throughout the home to provide easy management of natural light and to help reduce heat build-up and glare in the bedrooms and living area. The owner was able to choose from a wide assortment of fabrics so that the shades complemented the room design.

Stylish Keypad and Switch Controls

To control the roller shades, as well as the home’s lighting, a Vantage Equinox LCD keypad was installed. The owner

uses it to create special lighting scenes that alter the levels of multiple lights with a single button press. In seconds the ambiance of the room can be set and changed on a whim. The same level of control is available from a companion mobile app on smartphones and tablets.

Supplementing the keypad and mobile app for shading and lighting control are customized adorne light switches and power outlets. Most of the rooms feature switches and outlets covered in a satin nickel wall plate, which suits the home’s clean modern aesthetic. However, the switches and outlets in the guest bedroom and office received special attention, featuring pewter faceplates in the guest bedroom and oil rubbed bronze in the office. In addition to enhancing the appearance of the outlets, the faceplates provided additional functionality through the inclusion of built-in USB ports.

2 Weeks from Start to Finish

The entire smart tech update was completed in two weeks. The shading solution was installed by a local home systems integrator; the electrical work was handled by a local licensed electrician. No new wiring was required, which simplified the installation, which made this House Hunter even happier with his decision to smarten up his house.