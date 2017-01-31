Hassle-free Swimming Pool Monitoring System

Swimming may be the last thing on the minds of people in cold winter climates, but it’s never too early to start making plans for the summer. And while swimming pools are fun to have in a back yard, they also require a fair amount of work to maintain. A new system from ConnectedYard feeds data about the water conditions of your pool over the Internet to your smartphone 24/7, minimizing the chance of under- or over-treating it with chemicals. You can get real time, on the spot reports of the pH, chlorine, alkalinity, hardness, and cyanuric acid levels.

Floating Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled sensors monitor the chemical makeup of the swimming pool and/or hot tub water and send it to a mobile app. The same app can be used to order chemicals and seek advice and schedule cleaning and winterizing, etc. from a pHin network of retailers (a subscription to the service is required). The subscription price also includes the monitor, the mobile app, and basic chemicals for 12 months—ConnectedYard says the price is about the same as you pay today for the chemicals alone.

The pHin subscription starts at $269 a year. There are two types of membership: an annual membership that runs for 12 months and a seasonal membership for 4 months for those who drain or winterize their pool during the off-season.

