GUESS Watches Connect with Amazon Alexa

Style and smarts combine forces, thanks to a partnership between GUESS Watches and Amazon. Watches with GUESS Connect technology are able to integrate Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice service, enabling you to access dynamic Amazon Alexa skills on the go via your wrist. Using nothing but the sound of your voice and a push of a button, you can shop online, create a workout, learn a new recipe, order a car service, and control popular smart home products among other skills, in real time.

By downloading the GUESS Connect app enabled with Amazon Alexa, the GUESS Connect timepiece becomes the interface to voice-controlled products and services.

By uniquely housing a fully-contained Martian module that sports a microphone and clear audio speaker, the GUESS Connect allows users to connect to their smartphone’s resident voice command app, so wearers can give voice commands, talk and listen, and respond to texts and emails directly from the watch. In addition, using the free iOS and Android App, users can customize which notifications are received on the watch, create unique vibration patterns to distinguish between alert types, and recall the most recent notifications with just a tap of the watch glass.

“The GUESS Watches brand constantly evolves to encompass the latest designs, materials, and technology. Our GUESS Connect smartwatch fuses fashion with technology in a simple yet sophisticated way”, says Elizabeth Thompson, senior vice president, Global Product and Marketing, GUESS Watches. “Our lifestyle driven consumer is embracing new ways to receive incoming information and to handle outgoing communication with style and ease. The collaboration with Amazon Alexa allows this consumer to manage all of their information activity in a more natural way through use of voice. This is a definitely a marriage of beauty and brains.”

GUESS Connect is available on Guess.com, Amazon, and select retailers in the USA priced at $249.