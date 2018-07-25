Get Your Zzzzs: 5 Sleep Trackers for a Better Night’s Rest - Electronic House

Are you getting the sleep you need? There’s one way to find out: use a sleep tracking device. According to sleep research from Parks Associates, nearly 29 million U.S. broadband households currently own a product that helps them track their sleep quality, representing less than half of the nearly 60 million consumers who report having at least one sleep problem. Sleep & IoT: Behaviors, Awareness, and Opportunities reveals 51% of U.S. broadband households are interested in buying a sleep tech device.

Sleep Trackers Pinpoint Problems

“Sleep tracking features of smart watches and fitness trackers are raising consumer awareness about lack of sleep—42% of consumers in U.S. broadband households are concerned their health will worsen due to poor sleep quality,” says Jennifer Kent, director, Research Quality and Product Development, Parks Associates. “Still, once a consumer understands their sleep patterns, then the issue becomes what to do about it? Most consumers have not brought up these concerns with their doctors, but many state they would be willing to see a doctor if sleep tech detected a problem with their sleep patterns.”

Sleep & IoT: Behaviors, Awareness, and Opportunities report 58% of U.S. broadband households rated as valuable a sensor, device, or app that can detect and track potential sleep apnea/respiratory issues, potential restless leg syndrome, or potential insomnia issues. Among them, 85% said they would be likely to see a doctor based on this information.

Wearable devices are a popular option for tracking sleep, but if you’d rather not go to bed with something on your wrist, there are many non-wearable products: Here are six of the best non-wearable sleep tracking devices, according to No Sleepless Nights:

EMfit QS

EMFit QS (Quantified Sleep) is a sleep monitor that lets you measure the effect sleep has on your health and sports training. It measures heart and breathing rates, heart rate variability, stress levels, sleep quality, length of time for deep, REM, light sleep and total sleep, as well as movement activity (tossing and turning.) It detects whether the user is in or out of bed, awake or asleep, and measures snoring without the need to use a phone or microphone for detection.

EMFIT QS gathers information automatically. Data is transferred by Wi-Fi or cellular signal to a cloud server accessed through a personal dashboard.

S+ by ResMed

S+ by ResMed sits on the nightstand where it listens to the sound of breathing. It also detects the movement of your upper body while you sleep.

The movement it detects consists of the expansion and relaxation of your chest as you breathe in and out, and overall body movements such as positional changes, arm twitches and shrugs.

You get a report on your smartphone with tips on how to improve your sleep. It includes software algorithms that recognise the combination of respiration and body-movement signals, so that the overall sleep state can be reliably assessed.

You receive tailored feedback from S+ by ResMed after your first night’s sleep, along with tips on how to improve your sleep. Later, after experts at S+ by ResMed analyze the date, you receive personalized feedback and suggestions.

Beddit 3

The Beddit 3 slides horizontally across the bed where you sleep, preferably under your heart. You cover it with a bedsheet and connect the attached cable to a power adapter which plugs into the wall. After setup it measures body movements in response to the heart pumping blood and breathing effort. It also monitors snoring, and the bedroom temperature and humidity. A smart alarm wakes hyou up at the best part of your sleep cycle.

RestOn Sleepace

The Sleepace from RestOn is another under the sheet or mattress monitor. It monitors hera rate, respiratory rate, sleep time and duration, and tracks the number of times you wake up, turn over, and leave the bed. The app aggregates all of this information and provides a detailed report of your resting patterns.

Withings Aura Smart Sleep System

The Withings Aura Smart Sleep System consists of a strap that sits under the mattress to measure your movement, a bedside unit that monitors the conditions of the room and produces light and sound to help you sleep, and a mobile app that shows your results. The bedside unit also works like an alarm clock, waking you up slowing during the lightest stages of sleep.

