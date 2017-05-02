GE Appliances Introduces Amazon Alexa-controlled Air Conditioners

How many times have you thrown off the covers during the night because the room is too warm? If you’re guilty of this summertime anti-swelter tactic, GE Appliances now offers an easier way to keep cool—day or night. The global appliance manufacturer recently announced that availability of line of window air conditioners that can be controlled via voice commands. Harnessing the voice recognition capabilities of Amazon Alexa, the air conditioners, models AEC08LW, AEC10AW, and AEC12AW are part of GE’s ever-expanding offering of voice-activated home appliances.

Using the Alexa skill developed by GE Appliances, Geneva, Alexa device owners can use and control their window air conditioners by simply saying, “Alexa, tell Geneva to turn on the air conditioner.” Other useful phrases include “Alexa, ask Geneva to set the fan to high,” “Alexa, tell Geneva to set my air conditioner to energy saver,” and “Alexa tell Geneva to turn the air conditioner to 70.”

“Consumers today want easier and more convenient ways to control their appliances, and window air conditioners are no exception,” says Mark Evans, product manager, air products. “Now that our connected window air conditioners integrate with Alexa, it’s easier than ever to turn on your air conditioner, adjust the cooling temperature, and more.”

Geneva and Alexa work with GE’s full suite of WiFi Connect appliances including refrigerators, ranges, wall ovens, dishwashers, washers, dryers, and water heaters.

To promote the convenience of connected and voice-controllable home appliances, GE is offering a special deal: Purchase 3 eligible connected GE Appliances at a participating authorized GE Appliances retail dealer, and GE Appliances will send you a free Amazon Echo. Or, purchase an Amazon Echo from the same authorized GE Appliances retail dealer where you purchased your 3 eligible connected appliances, and GE Appliances will send you a Visa prepaid card valued up to the Amazon Echo purchase price (up to $180.00 MSRP).

The offer is valid until December 31, 2017.