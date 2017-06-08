Free Smart Home Special Report: Electronic House “Products of the Year” Award Winners

Over the past several months Electronic House has been featuring the award-winning products of its Products of the Year contest. Now, we’ve compiled all the winners, as well as all of the entrants, in one comprehensive guide. You can find the guide as a free download here. Inside, you’ll find descriptions of more than 70 products and systems, including retail prices and links to each manufacturer’s website.
You’ll be able to use the Electronic House Products of the Year guide to find everything you need for your next smart home project: home theater gear, smart lighting systems, whole-house audio, security systems, and more. Peruse the information, visit the websites for more information, and make a decision on the types of devices that make sense for your home. The guide can be downloaded at no charge.
“Our annual Products of the Year contest exemplifies the amazing diversity of smart home technology, and this year’s submissions and winners are some of the most innovative products and systems available to consumers looking for ways to smarten up their homes,” says Lisa Montgomery, editor, Electronic House. “Selecting the best entry for several smart home categories wasn’t easy based on the high quality level of all the products entered, but in the end the judging panel was able to come to a decision and is pleased with the chosen winners.”
All 71 entries were judged on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics and lifestyle benefits to the homeowner, by an unbiased panel made up of several industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro and Electronic House.
This year’s winners are…
Audio Components, Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming Devices
Meridian Audio
Meridian 258
Loudspeakers and Soundbars
Polk Audio
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini
Multiroom Audio Systems
Bluesound
Bluesound Gen 2
Subwoofers
GoldenEar Technology
GoldenEar SuperSub X Subwoofer
Home Networking Components
FIREFX
Network Guardian IoT Cyber-Security Router and Intrusion Prevention System
Energy Monitoring Devices and Services
Whisker Labs
Whisker Labs Home Energy Monitoring Sensor
Power Management, Conditioning and Backup
Schneider Electric
APC by Schneider Electric Back-UPS BE850M2
Professionally Installed Whole-House Controls/Automation Systems
Lutron
Lutron Connect Bridge and App
Remote Home Monitoring/Management
SnapAV
OvrCPro
Thermostats
Venstar Inc.
Venstar Wireless Temperature Sensor
Universal Remotes & User Interfaces
RTI
KX10 In-Wall Touchpanel
A/V Racks & Rack Accessories
Middle Atlantic Products
Proximity Series In Wall Box
Home Theater Accessories
MantelMount
MantelMount MM700 Pro Series Pull-DownMount with Recess Box
Home Theater Furniture
Aegis AV Cabinets
Athena Professional Series AV-A Tower
Home Theater Surround-Sound Systems
Definitive Technology
Definitive Technology BP9080X tower speakers
Video Projectors
Barco Residential
Barco Residential Loki CinemaScope
Light Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic
Impact Lighting Inc.
Lumi Mini Downlight
Lighting Controllers and Accessories
Vantage Controls
InFusion Universal Dimming Module (UDM)
Motorized Window Treatments and Windows
MechoShare Home Systems
MechoNet Wireless Daylight Sensor and Controller
Access Control: Door Locks, Gates, etc.
Kwikset
Kwikset Convert Lock
Security Systems
ELK Products, Inc.
C1M1 Dual-Path Alarm Communicator with Remote Services
Surveillance Cameras
Ring
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Flat-Panel Displays
LG Electronics
LG Signature 77-inch OLED 4K TV
Lifts & Mounts
Nexus 21 Concealment Systems
Transcend Pull-Down Wall Mount
Projection Screens
Stewart Filmscreen
Phantom HALR
Video Components & Processors
OPPO Digital, Inc.
OPPO UDP-203 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player
