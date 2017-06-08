Electronic House

Free Smart Home Special Report: Electronic House “Products of the Year” Award Winners

70+ of the smartest products for your smart home featured in annual Electronic House Products of the Year guide.

Over the past several months Electronic House has been featuring the award-winning products of its Products of the Year contest. Now, we’ve compiled all the winners, as well as all of the entrants, in one comprehensive guide. You can find the guide as a free download here. Inside, you’ll find descriptions of more than 70 products and systems, including retail prices and links to each manufacturer’s website.

You’ll be able to use the Electronic House Products of the Year guide to find everything you need for your next smart home project: home theater gear, smart lighting systems, whole-house audio, security systems, and more. Peruse the information, visit the websites for more information, and make a decision on the types of devices that make sense for your home. The guide can be downloaded at no charge.

“Our annual Products of the Year contest exemplifies the amazing diversity of smart home technology, and this year’s submissions and winners are some of the most innovative products and systems available to consumers looking for ways to smarten up their homes,” says Lisa Montgomery, editor, Electronic House. “Selecting the best entry for several smart home categories wasn’t easy based on the high quality level of all the products entered, but in the end the judging panel was able to come to a decision and is pleased with the chosen winners.”

All 71 entries were judged on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics and lifestyle benefits to the homeowner, by an unbiased panel made up of several industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro and Electronic House.

This year’s winners are…

 

Audio Components, Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming Devices

Meridian Audio
Meridian 258

 

Loudspeakers and Soundbars

Polk Audio
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini

 

Multiroom Audio Systems

Bluesound
Bluesound Gen 2

 

Subwoofers

GoldenEar Technology
GoldenEar SuperSub X Subwoofer

 

Home Networking Components

FIREFX
Network Guardian IoT Cyber-Security Router and Intrusion Prevention System

 

Energy Monitoring Devices and Services

Whisker Labs
Whisker Labs Home Energy Monitoring Sensor

 

Power Management, Conditioning and Backup

Schneider Electric
APC by Schneider Electric Back-UPS BE850M2

 

Professionally Installed Whole-House Controls/Automation Systems

Lutron
Lutron Connect Bridge and App

 

Remote Home Monitoring/Management

SnapAV
OvrCPro

 

Thermostats

Venstar Inc.
Venstar Wireless Temperature Sensor

 

Universal Remotes & User Interfaces

RTI
KX10 In-Wall Touchpanel

 

A/V Racks & Rack Accessories

Middle Atlantic Products
Proximity Series In Wall Box

 

Home Theater Accessories

MantelMount
MantelMount MM700 Pro Series Pull-DownMount with Recess Box

 

Home Theater Furniture

Aegis AV Cabinets
Athena Professional Series AV-A Tower

 

Home Theater Surround-Sound Systems

Definitive Technology
Definitive Technology BP9080X tower speakers

 

Video Projectors

Barco Residential
Barco Residential Loki CinemaScope

 

Light Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic

Impact Lighting Inc.
Lumi Mini Downlight

 

Lighting Controllers and Accessories

Vantage Controls
InFusion Universal Dimming Module (UDM)

 

Motorized Window Treatments and Windows

MechoShare Home Systems
MechoNet Wireless Daylight Sensor and Controller

 

Access Control: Door Locks, Gates, etc.

Kwikset
Kwikset Convert Lock

 

Security Systems

ELK Products, Inc.
C1M1 Dual-Path Alarm Communicator with Remote Services

 

Surveillance Cameras

Ring
Ring Video Doorbell Pro

 

Flat-Panel Displays

LG Electronics
LG Signature 77-inch OLED 4K TV

 

Lifts & Mounts

Nexus 21 Concealment Systems
Transcend Pull-Down Wall Mount

 

Projection Screens

Stewart Filmscreen
Phantom HALR

 

Video Components & Processors

OPPO Digital, Inc.
OPPO UDP-203 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player

