Free Smart Home Special Report: Electronic House “Products of the Year” Award Winners

Over the past several months Electronic House has been featuring the award-winning products of its Products of the Year contest. Now, we’ve compiled all the winners, as well as all of the entrants, in one comprehensive guide. You can find the guide as a free download here. Inside, you’ll find descriptions of more than 70 products and systems, including retail prices and links to each manufacturer’s website.

You’ll be able to use the Electronic House Products of the Year guide to find everything you need for your next smart home project: home theater gear, smart lighting systems, whole-house audio, security systems, and more. Peruse the information, visit the websites for more information, and make a decision on the types of devices that make sense for your home. The guide can be downloaded at no charge.

“Our annual Products of the Year contest exemplifies the amazing diversity of smart home technology, and this year’s submissions and winners are some of the most innovative products and systems available to consumers looking for ways to smarten up their homes,” says Lisa Montgomery, editor, Electronic House. “Selecting the best entry for several smart home categories wasn’t easy based on the high quality level of all the products entered, but in the end the judging panel was able to come to a decision and is pleased with the chosen winners.”

All 71 entries were judged on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics and lifestyle benefits to the homeowner, by an unbiased panel made up of several industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro and Electronic House.

This year’s winners are…

Audio Components, Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming Devices

Meridian Audio

Meridian 258

Loudspeakers and Soundbars

Polk Audio

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini

Multiroom Audio Systems

Bluesound

Bluesound Gen 2

Subwoofers

GoldenEar Technology

GoldenEar SuperSub X Subwoofer

Home Networking Components

FIREFX

Network Guardian IoT Cyber-Security Router and Intrusion Prevention System

Energy Monitoring Devices and Services

Whisker Labs

Whisker Labs Home Energy Monitoring Sensor

Power Management, Conditioning and Backup

Schneider Electric

APC by Schneider Electric Back-UPS BE850M2

Professionally Installed Whole-House Controls/Automation Systems

Lutron

Lutron Connect Bridge and App

Remote Home Monitoring/Management

SnapAV

OvrCPro

Thermostats

Venstar Inc.

Venstar Wireless Temperature Sensor

Universal Remotes & User Interfaces

RTI

KX10 In-Wall Touchpanel

A/V Racks & Rack Accessories

Middle Atlantic Products

Proximity Series In Wall Box

Home Theater Accessories

MantelMount

MantelMount MM700 Pro Series Pull-DownMount with Recess Box

Home Theater Furniture

Aegis AV Cabinets

Athena Professional Series AV-A Tower

Home Theater Surround-Sound Systems

Definitive Technology

Definitive Technology BP9080X tower speakers

Video Projectors

Barco Residential

Barco Residential Loki CinemaScope

Light Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic

Impact Lighting Inc.

Lumi Mini Downlight

Lighting Controllers and Accessories

Vantage Controls

InFusion Universal Dimming Module (UDM)

Motorized Window Treatments and Windows

MechoShare Home Systems

MechoNet Wireless Daylight Sensor and Controller

Access Control: Door Locks, Gates, etc.

Kwikset

Kwikset Convert Lock

Security Systems

ELK Products, Inc.

C1M1 Dual-Path Alarm Communicator with Remote Services

Surveillance Cameras

Ring

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Flat-Panel Displays

LG Electronics

LG Signature 77-inch OLED 4K TV

Lifts & Mounts

Nexus 21 Concealment Systems

Transcend Pull-Down Wall Mount

Projection Screens

Stewart Filmscreen

Phantom HALR

Video Components & Processors

OPPO Digital, Inc.

OPPO UDP-203 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player