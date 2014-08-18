Featured Installers

Featured custom electronics installers who provide infrastructure wiring, lighting systems, security, home automation, a/v systems and more.
ARIZONA
VIA – Arizona
16559 N 92nd St., Suite 115 Scottsdale, AZ 85260 480-483-6900 [email protected] viahome.com
CALIFORNIA
ForTech Solutions Inc.
13444-A Wyandotte St.
North Hollywood, CA 91605 818-892-2311
Toll Free: 877-854-8324
Fax: 818-892-2322 [email protected] www.fortechsolutions.com
Kaleidescape
440 Potrero Ave. Sunnyvale, CA 94085 650-625-6100
Fax: 650-625-6101 www.kaleidescape.com
VIA – Los Angeles
653 N. Robertson Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069 310-432-2382 [email protected] viahome.com
VIA – San Francisco
680 8th St.,
San Francisco, CA 94103 510-521-7500 [email protected] viahome.com
VIA – Santa Barbara
1225 Coast Village Road
Montecito, CA 93108 805-565-5450 [email protected] viahome.com
COLORADO
VIA – Aspen
601 Rio Grande Place,
Suite 101
Aspen, CO 81611 970-920-3167 [email protected]
viahome.com
VIA – Denver
1368 26th Street
Denver, CO 80205 720-924-1880 [email protected]
viahome.com
VIA – Steamboat Springs
2667 Copper Ridge Circle, Unit 1 Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 970-870-8709 [email protected]
viahome.com
VIA – Telluride
160 Society Drive, Suite H Telluride, CO 81435 970-728-2933 [email protected]
viahome.com
VIA – Vail Valley
69 Edwards Access Road, Suite 3 Edwards, CO 81632 970-845-7850 [email protected]
viahome.com
FLORIDA
Behrens Audio-Video
6711 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32216 904-721-1860
Fax: 904-724-6287 [email protected]
www.behrensav.com
Crown Consulting Firm
7025 CR 46A Suite 1021 Lake Mary, FL 32776 407-333-4621 [email protected]
www.crownaudio.net
etc., Inc.
2921 N. Australian Ave. W. Palm Beach, FL 33407 561-881-8118
Fax: 561-882-0110 [email protected], www.etc.fm
GEORGIA
Digital Interiors, Inc.
1825 Grassland Parkway, Suite A Alpharetta, GA 30004 770-844-5800
Fax: 770-844-5834 [email protected], www.diiatl.com
HAWAII
VIA – Big Island
73-4273 Hulikoa Dr. #203 Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 808-334-0904 [email protected]
viahome.com
VIA – Oahu
560 N Nimitz Highway Honolulu, HI 96817 808-334-0904 [email protected]
viahome.com
MARYLAND
QRS Automation Services
3103 Magnolia Ave. Baltimore, MD 21230 410-355-6010
Fax: 410-355-5602 [email protected]
MASSACHUSETTS
Creative Entertainment Systems, Inc.
Berkley, MA 02779 508-824-0212
Fax: 508-824-0212 [email protected] www.cesberkley.com
MICHIGAN
Automation Design & Entertainment, Inc.
865 Lenox, Ste. A
Portage, MI 49024 269-324-6072
Fax: 269-324-6081 [email protected] www.automation-design.com
MONTANA
VIA – Montana
618 North Wallace
Bozeman, MT 59715 406-586-5593 [email protected]
viahome.com
NEVADA
Mountain West Electric
7225 Bermuda Rd., Ste. C
Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-236-4862
Fax: 702-750-2514 [email protected]
www.mountainwestelectric.com
Sierra Integrated Systems
8060 Double R Blvd, Ste. 500 Reno, NV 89511 775-853-4800 [email protected]
sierraintegratedsystems.com
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Xtreme Audio & Video
7 Rita Ave.
Pelham, NH 03076 888-XTRM AV1 Fax: 603-635-7102 [email protected]
www.xtreme-av.com
NEW JERSEY
1 One Sound Choice, LLC
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 973-316-0678 [email protected]
www.OneSoundChoice.com
Future Home Technologies, LLC
7 Dean Rd.
Mendham, NJ 07945 973-796-2799
Fax: 973-796-2799 [email protected]
www.future-home-tech.com
Sawyers Control Systems
133 County Rd. 513 Frenchtown, NJ 08825 908-996-6903
Fax: 908-996-6958 [email protected]
www.sawyerscontrols.com
Total Control Remotes
10 Treetops Dr.
Monroe Township, NJ 08831 848-333-7337 [email protected]
www.totalcontrolremotes.com
NEW YORK
InnerSpace Electronics
74 Fox Island Rd.
Port Chester, NY 10573 914-937-9700
Fax: 914-937-3374 www.innerspaceelectronics.com
INSTALLS Inc., LLC
241 Main Street, Ste. 500 Buffalo, NY 14203 716-332-1460
Fax: 716-852-2488 [email protected] www.installs.com
Integrated Electronic Solutions
731 North Broadway
White Plains, NY 10603 914-422-0071
Fax: 914-422-0075 [email protected], www.iesav.net
Premier Audio Video Designs
16 McDougal Dr.
N. White Plains, NY 10603 914-509-5360 [email protected]
www.premieravdesigns.com
NORTH CAROLINA
Convergence Technologies
207-A West Hanover Rd.
Graham, NC 27302
919-568-8095
Fax: 919-869-2160 [email protected] www.convergence-technologies.com
PENNSYLVANIA
Current Concepts—
Home Automation Specialists 4610 Pleasant View Dr. Coopersburg, PA 18036 610-791-4458, Fax: 610-791-6539 [email protected]
www.currentconceptshas.com
Kozi Media Design, Inc.
201 Penn Center Blvd. Ste. 400 Pittsburgh, PA 15235 877-746-5694
Fax: 724-334-4696 [email protected]
www.kozimediadesign.com
TENNESSEE
Phoenix Unequaled Home Entertainment
6949 Appling Farms Parkway, Ste. #101 Memphis, TN 38133
901-624-0940
[email protected]
www.pccmem.com
TEXAS
Austin’s Connection Company
9632 New Foundland Circle Austin, TX 78758 512-490-2222 [email protected]
www.austinsconnection.com
VIA – Houston
1840 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77098 713-776-8444 [email protected]
viahome.com
UTAH
VIA – Park City
6415 N Business Park Loop Rd, Suite K Park City, UT 84098
435-615-8138 [email protected]
viahome.com
VIRGINIA
Connec Inc.
11246 Dude Ranch Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23059 804-798-9081 [email protected]
www.connec-inc.com
WYOMING
VIA – Wyoming
90 East Simpson, Suite 100 Jackson, WY 83001 307-200-0533 [email protected]
viahome.com
