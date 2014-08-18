Featured Installers

Take a look at the award-winning projects in this Control4 showcase for proof of its widespread adoption. Honored by Electronic House as 2017 Home of the Year recipients, these 13 inspiring smart home projects demonstrate how a Control4 system can simplify and streamline the operation of a rack of home theater equipment, an outdoor entertainment area, or an entire house. Lights, thermostats, A/V gear, motorized shades, irrigation systems, electric door locks, surveillance cameras, and more can all be easily and conveniently monitored, managed, and controlled through Control4’s impressive range of user interfaces.