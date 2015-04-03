Edyn is the Smart Home Automation System for Your Garden

A lot of people love plants. They smell good, they look good, and they provide precious oxygen to keep us humans from dying. Why can’t you extend the same courtesy?

As much as we love plants, we can’t seem to keep them… you know, alive. If you find yourself forgetting to water your plants, not planting the right kinds of plants, or just clueless about plants in general, you may want to think about getting the Edyn home automation system for your garden.

The Edyn is a two-part home automation system that can dye that thumb green via the magic of technology. In fact, the Edyn is a lot smarter than you are—at least when it comes to plants.

Just stick the Edyn Garden Sensor into the soil and connect it to your home’s WiFi. Once connected, it will monitor and track environmental conditions. It can even make recommendations about what to plant and when to fertilize. It also relays all of that information to the Edyn Water Valve and Edyn app, to water plants when they actually need it. That means you can conserve water, all while giving your plants what they actually want.

In case that’s not green enough for you, the Edyn Garden Sensor and Edyn Water Valve are both solar-powered. The sensor is also water- and fertilizer-resistant and can measure ambient temperature, humidity, light intensity and soil electrical conductivity. While the sensor just needs soil and web connectivity, the value does require water pressure. However, it should fit over a standard garden hose thread (GHT 1 1/16th-inch fittings).

Once everything is planted, you can use the Edyn app to get reports on soil nutrition, moisture, light and temperature. It also delivers the aforementioned recommendations.

The company is currently taking pre-orders for the Edyn home automation system, with plans to ship in the beginning of the spring. The Edyn Garden Sensor is priced at $99.99, with the Edyn Water Valve being sold separately for $59.99.