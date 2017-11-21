Eaton Launches Home Automation Hub

Eaton is a company that has always focused on power and better ways to manage that power. They have been a huge force in commercial and industrial spaces, but Eaton isn’t ignoring the power issues that exist in single-family homes. That’s why it has developed a new home automation hub to help homeowners can more control over their energy usage and ultimately save energy.

Eaton’s Home Automation Hub provides homeowners, builders and contractors with a solution that allows users to integrate into their smart home system and control a variety of popular intelligent devices, such as Honeywell Lyric thermostats, Kwikset locks, Denon Heos music systems, Clare Controls security devices and many more. This hub is one of many products that work seamlessly with all of Eaton’s wiring devices solutions, including a broad offering of Z-Wave based lighting controls.

“As connected home demand continues to increase, builders are challenged to deliver reliable intelligent devices that can integrate into a central hub, which can add significant complexity to the home building or remodeling process” said Grayling Love, product line manager, Eaton. “With the introduction of the new Eaton Home Automation Hub, we hope to dramatically increase the adoption of connected home technology and educate builders and contractors that installation doesn’t have to be complicated.” As a result, homeowners benefit from having a system in place that’s designed to monitor, manage and control energy use.

Eaton’s Home Automation Hub features: