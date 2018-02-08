Control4 Introduces $350 Home Automation System

Scores of manufacturers of home automation systems have streamlined their systems over the past few years to offer consumers solutions that are increasingly affordable. Many times, the cost reduction comes with a trade-off: fewer features.

The CA-1 Automation Controller from Control4, however, maintains the most of the same feature sets, user interfaces, personalization tools, and integration friendliness of its previous models, for around $250 less than its previous super-affordable home automation hub, the EA-1. The difference between the EA-1 and the CA-1 is audio and video. The EA-1 can control entertainment components; the CA-1 can’t.

Control4 Focuses on the Home Environment

What the CA-1 does do is orchestrate the control and automation of what are arguably the most important aspects of a home: lighting, temperature, and security—and it also integrates with Amazon Alexa so smart devices including locks, thermostats, light switches and surveillance cameras can be managed through voice commands.

“The CA-1 was built “specifically as a new entry point for homeowners who want peace of mind, comfort, and convenience,” says Kordon Vaughn, Control4 senior director of product marketing.

Control4 CA-1 Ensures Interoperability

The fact that the CA-1 can communicate with devices via multiple platforms, including Ethernet, WiFi, Zigbee, serial inputs/outputs, and Z-Wave (with the addition of a $70 Z-Wave module) enables it to interoperate with thousands of different products, regardless of brand or model. The Z-Wave module, however, only works with a selected set of Z-Wave devices, including door, window, water, floor and temperature sensors; electrical outlets; and dimmer outlet modules. It can support more than 100 different devices and systems out of the box. For larger, more comprehensive projects, the EA-Series Controller is available.

The CA-1 also features Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) so it can be installed with a single network cable.

The Control4 CA-1, with a two-year warranty, is designed to be installed and configured by professional home systems integrators. It comes in white for discrete wall, closet, and shelving installations.