Comcast Xfinity X1 Remote Finds Car Keys and More - Electronic House

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve misplaced my car keys. Wait … Yes I can. At least once daily. It’s a real problem that I’ve been trying for years to remedy, but for some reason, those darn keys seem to wind up in the most unlikely of spots. It appears, though, that I’m not alone. According to a survey by Esure Home Insurance, the average person spends more than 60 hours a year looking for misplaced items.

Bluetooth trackers from companies like Tile, TrackR pixel, and Pixie Point offer a solution. Keyfob-like devices connected to keyrings, backpacks, or anything else tracks the location of your belongings. By utilizing an app on a smartphone, you can identify their whereabouts.

It’s an easy process, but Comcast and Tile have teamed up to make the communication between you and your prized possessions even easier. Comcast Xfinity customers can now locate Tile-connected devices by speaking into their Xfinity X1 Voice Remote. The location is instantly displayed on the screen of the TV. This is the first video and voice control partnership of its kind for Tile and is another step for Comcast in its quest to automate your home.

“This is a home automation partnership that helps solve real-life problems,” says Sri Solur, senior vice president, Comcast Cable. “Now when a child arrives home from school, a parent can simply say, ‘Xfinity Home, where’s Sam’s backpack?’ into their voice remote and see that it was left at school. This is just one of the many peace-of-mind features we are making available to our customers on our evolving home automation platform.

At launch, only Xfinity Home customers with the X1 voice remote can easily add their Tiles by downloading the Xfinity Home app (iOS or Android) and following the prompts in the mobile app. Later this year, Comcast and Tile plan to expand eligibility to all Xfinity Internet customers as well.

Tile device trackers also integrate with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can ask your smart speakers to find your lost possessions. Via voice command you can ask your Tile tracker to either ring or to send a message to your smartphone that indicates its location.