Comcast Xfinity Home Now Offers Smart Lighting and Voice Control Features

Comcast continues to enhance and refine its Xfinity Home home control platform by enabling new home security and automation commands on its voice controlled X1 television remote. Customers can now control General Electric branded plug-in and in-wall smart switches, as well as Sengled’s Element Touch connected LED lightbulbs from theirXfinity Home app and touchscreen. Additionally, customers can say “Xfinity Home lights turn on/off” into the Xfinity X1 voice remote to manage these new devices through the X1 operating system.

“Xfinity Home is redefining what customers should expect from their traditional home security service,” says Daniel Herscovici, senior vice president and general manager of Xfinity Home. “By adding General Electric and Sengled to our growing list of curated smart home devices that we integrate with Xfinity Home, our customers will be able to create unique experiences that connect the devices that are important to them such as streaming security cameras, door locks, thermostats, and lights. We’re the only company that can integrate all these devices into a unified experience on an easy-to-use platform.”

Other devices currently able to be integrated with Xfinity Home include August Smart Locks, Chamberlain MyQ garage controllers, Lutron Caséta wireless controllers and dimmers, and Nest Learning Thermostats.

Xfinity Home customers can also create “rules” or automated commands that trigger different functions and experiences. For instance, customers can set a rule to turn a light on every day at sunset or every time the front door opens. They can also set a lighting schedule so their home appears occupied while they are not at home or to save energy.

Xfinity Home functions are managed with the Xfinity Home mobile app, online portal, and in-home Touchscreen Controller. In addition, X1 customers with Xfinity Home service can use their X1 voice remote to say things like “Xfinity Home Cameras” to see their camera feeds; “Xfinity Home Arm,” “Xfinity Home Arm Night,” “and Xfinity Home Disarm” to arm and disarm their security system; and “Xfinity Home” to easily and quickly pull up the main menu of commands.