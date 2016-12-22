Skip links

Electronic House

Main navigation

Smart Home

Comcast Xfinity Home Now Offers Smart Lighting and Voice Control Features

Users can issue commands by speaking to their X1 TV remote; control GE switches and Sengled LED light bulb.

Leave a Comment

Comcast continues to enhance and refine its Xfinity Home home control platform by enabling new home security and automation commands on its voice controlled X1 television remote.  Customers can now control General Electric branded plug-in and in-wall smart switches, as well as Sengled’s Element Touch connected LED lightbulbs from theirXfinity Home app and touchscreen.  Additionally, customers can say “Xfinity Home lights turn on/off” into the Xfinity X1 voice remote to manage these new devices through the X1 operating system.

“Xfinity Home is redefining what customers should expect from their traditional home security service,” says Daniel Herscovici, senior vice president and general manager of Xfinity Home.  “By adding General Electric and Sengled to our growing list of curated smart home devices that we integrate with Xfinity Home, our customers will be able to create unique experiences that connect the devices that are important to them such as streaming security cameras, door locks, thermostats, and lights.  We’re the only company that can integrate all these devices into a unified experience on an easy-to-use platform.”

Home technology is always moving, always improving, always promising to provide ease and convenience to our lives. Can you benefit from new smart home technology?

Answer the following questions to determine if your home is a good candidate.

Download checklist

Other devices currently able to be integrated with Xfinity Home include August Smart Locks, Chamberlain MyQ garage controllers, Lutron Caséta wireless controllers and dimmers, and Nest Learning Thermostats.

Xfinity Home customers can also create “rules” or automated commands that trigger different functions and experiences.  For instance, customers can set a rule to turn a light on every day at sunset or every time the front door opens.  They can also set a lighting schedule so their home appears occupied while they are not at home or to save energy.

Xfinity Home functions are managed with the Xfinity Home mobile app, online portal, and in-home Touchscreen Controller.  In addition, X1 customers with Xfinity Home service can use their X1 voice remote to say things like “Xfinity Home Cameras” to see their camera feeds; “Xfinity Home Arm,” “Xfinity Home Arm Night,” “and Xfinity Home Disarm” to arm and disarm their security system; and “Xfinity Home” to easily and quickly pull up the main menu of commands.

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *