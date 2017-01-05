CES 2017: Smart Beauty Products: Useful or Just Plain Vain?

At CES 2017 it’s not all about TVs, audio equipment and home control systems. This year there are ample products that promote a prettier you. It’s not like there aren’t already scads of solutions for every break-out and split end peddled endlessly on infomercials from which to choose. But the beauty aid products at CES 2017 tackle problems a little differently—with special connectivity technology built in.

The HiMirror Plus ($259), which claims to be one of the world’s first smart beauty mirrors, for example, is an IoT connected devices that provides an assessment and analysis of a user’s skin condition, including wrinkles, fine lines, complexion, dark circles, spots and pores, and recommends customized skincare routines to help the individual achieve his / her skin goals. Additionally, the HiMirror Plus features LED makeup lighting with five different environment settings and increased memory to accommodate more users and personal beauty tracking.

Smart ambient makeup light. Apply your cosmetics for the situation. HiMirror Plus comes with an innovative design of LED lights to simulate five different lighting scenarios – sunset view, outdoor on a sunny day, brightly lit office, shopping mall or supermarket, and restaurant or party venue.

Increased memory. The expanded memory of HiMirror Plus not only allows for two more users – six instead of four – but also enables you to record and save your skin analysis results over a longer period-of-time; allowing you to keep better track of your improvements.

Innovative Skin Analysis Engine. Assess your skin's condition including wrinkles, fine lines, complexion, dark circles, dark spots, red spots, and pores so that you may take early measures to improve upon your skin and achieve your beauty goals.

Personal Improvement Plan. Based on your skincare analysis, HiMirror develops custom-built skincare routines, recommends products that address your specific needs, and offers skin care tips. All your data is encrypted and stored anonymously.

Historical Comparison. HiMirror's skin history tracking system lets you view your progress each day and records your skin's condition and then compares it with previous months. This allows you to quickly and easily see which products work for you.

Easy-to-Use. Take a photo and receive your skin analysis results in a matter of seconds. Simple and straightforward to install, HiMirror provides a convenient and secure way to log in – your face and voice are the account passwords.

Beauty on the move. HiMirror allows you to sync your HiMirror skin analysis results and custom skincare recommendations with your smart phone app so that you may acquire beauty and fitness advice anytime, anywhere.

My Beauty Box. By simply scanning the barcode of skincare products through My Beauty Box users can manage products they currently or plan to use virtually.

Kérastase and Withings Unveil World’s First Smart Hairbrush

Developed in collaboration with L’Oréal’s Research and Innovation Technology Incubator, the brush features Withings’ advanced sensors along with L’Oréal’s patent-pending signal analysis algorithms to score the quality of hair and monitor the effects of different hair care routines. An accompanying mobile app provides additional insights and customized product recommendations to help people better care for their hair.

According to a report published by L’Oréal scientists1, forceful hair brushing has been proven to cause hair damage, including breakage and split ends. The Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings minimizes these risks, taking advantage of multiple sensors that provide information on the quality of hair and brushing patterns. These include:

A microphone that listens to the sound of hair brushing to identify patterns, providing insights into manageability, frizziness, dryness, split ends and breakage.

3-axis load cells that measure the force applied to the hair and the scalp when brushing.

An accelerometer and a gyroscope which help further analyze brushing patterns and count brush strokes, with haptic feedback signaling if brushing is too vigorous.

Conductivity sensors to determine if the brush is being used on dry or wet hair in order to provide an accurate hair measurement. The brush itself is splash proof.

These sensors feed data automatically via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to a dedicated mobile app, which then takes into account weather factors like humidity, temperature, UV and wind, which also impact hair’s manageability and quality. By tracking the way a person brushes and factoring in aspects of daily life, the smart brush app provides valuable information including a hair quality score, data on the effectiveness of brushing habits, personalized tips and Kérastase product recommendations.

Retailing for under $200, the brush will be available mid-2017 at select Kérastase hair salons and the brand’s website, and through Withings’ online sales and distribution channels.