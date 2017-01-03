CES 2017: Sleep Number Introduces the  Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

We’ve all dealt with sleepless nights. Whether stress or a chronic snorer is keeping you awake, there might be a solution to your sleep deprivation. At CES 2017, Sleep Number will unveil a smart bed that intuitively senses and automatically adjusts comfort to keep both partners sleeping soundly all night.

Powered by SleepIQ technology – the latest in biometric sleep tracking – the Sleep Number 360 smart bed features the following:

Self-adjusting comfort throughout the night. As sleep positions change during the night, each partner can sleep comfortably. ResponsiveAir technology adjusts the bed’s comfort in real time via the two air chambers inside the mattress – gently contouring to each partner’s side, back or stomach profiles.

Automatic snore detection and adjustment. Sensing SleepIQ biometrics, the adjustable base automatically adjusts to each sleeper’s ideal position throughout the night. For example, if someone is snoring on their back, the base automatically raises the snorers’ head seven degrees to help temporarily relieve the symptoms of common, mild snoring in otherwise healthy adults.

Foot-warming to fall asleep faster. Research shows that people fall asleep faster when their feet are warmed. Through SleepIQ technology, the Sleep Number 360 smart bed knows a sleepers’ bedtime routine and warms the foot of the bed automatically with Rapid Sleep Onset technology.

Smart alarm feature awakens at the optimal moment. The newest advancement of SleepIQ technology understands a sleeper’s bedtime routine, and knows when they would like to wake up. For example, an alarm will sound when they are in their lightest stage of sleep during their desired wake-up time window.

The Sleep Number 360 smart bed was named the CES Innovation Awards “Best of Innovation” Honoree in the Home Appliances category, an award given to only the highest-rated product or technology in the category. The Sleep Number 360 smart bed also was named an Honoree in both the Smart Home category and Embedded Technologies category. The annual CES Innovation Awards celebrate outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products.