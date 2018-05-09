Certified Control4 Smart Home Showrooms Provide a Real Life Glimpse at High Tech Living - Electronic House

They say that “seeing is believing.” This statement is particularly fitting when shopping for smart systems for your home. You can’t really get a good grasp of how a smart lighting system can impact your life by looking at pieces and parts on a retail shelf. But a well-designed and choreographed demonstration at a showroom? That’s another story. You’ll be able to see how those smart lights can alter the look and mood of a room, and how music, shading and other elements can complement the effect. You’ll feel like you’ve stepped into someone’s home, where the electronic systems play an integral part of the environment, and you’ll be able to more accurately envision these own products in your own home.

Get the Full Experience at a Control4 Showroom

This is the type of experience that every home systems integrator strives to provide their clients. Some of these integrators, inevitably, sometimes fall a little short. To ensure that homeowners get a true sense of what smart home systems can do, Control4 has launched a showroom certification program of the hundreds of dealers that offer its smart sytems worldwide. The objective of the certified showrooms is to provide an ideal destination for consumers, as well as architects, builders, and interior designers, to observe home technology at work in settings that are interactive, engaging, and personalized.

“The 140 integrators worldwide who have made the cut, “are experts at ‘Wow-ing’ homeowners through interactive storytelling, visually stunning displays, and hands-on demonstrations, and they have a deep understanding of how to properly convey the real-life benefits of living in a truly automated, personalized Control for smart home,” according to a press release issued by Control4.

Find Products; Have Them Professionally Installed

The products and systems displayed and demonstrated at these Control4 certified showrooms are designed to be professionally installed, which bucks the trend of self-installable, DIY-type smart home solutions widely available at a number of popular retail outlets. “Although the DIY movement has raised awareness of smart home technology, many consumers are still left feeling confused about which products to buy, and frankly, many consumers still just want someone to set up and install the products for them,” says Brad Hintze, Control4 senior director of product marketing.

Control4 offers a variety of different smart home solutions, so in addition to the certified integrators delivering top-notch demos, these demos must include the gamut of Control4’s diverse smart home portfolio. This includes: family room entertainment, multiroom audio and video, smart lighting, safety and security, comfort, voice control, and intelligent home networking. Although the focus of the demos will be on Control4 solutions, visitors of the showrooms will also see other brands of products in action, as Control4 systems are engineered to interoperate with more than 11,700 third-party products.

Mark May 31 on Your Calendar to C4 Yourself

To kick off the program, each of the certified showrooms will host an open house for consumers, architects, interior designers, builders and others. You can get more information and RSVP to your local event by searching for the nearest Control4 Certified Showroom here.