Bosch Launches Coffee Maker and Dishwasher Controlled Voice Through Amazon Alexa

Bosch Home Connect technology pairs with Amazon Alexa for convenient voice control of two popular kitchen appliances.

Bosch

Bosch home appliances, the “Invented for Life” brand, has launched two home appliance integrations with Amazon designed to simplify life at home for consumers. Through the Home Connect functionality and an Amazon Alexa skill, consumers can now control their Bosch Built-in Coffee Machine, with Home Connect, via voice control using the “Home Connect Coffee Machine” skill. Additionally, Bosch Dishwashers, with Home Connect, are now integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment. Once enabled, Dash Replenishment will automatically reorder dishwasher detergent tabs when the dishwasher senses the supply is running low.

 

Through the Home Connect Coffee Machine skill for Amazon Alexa, consumers can brew the perfect cup of coffee at home with only the sound of their voice. Using the Coffee Machine skill, the Bosch Built-in Coffee Machine, with Home Connect, will provide voice controlled coffee brewing capabilities with Amazon Alexa.

 

By combining the Bosch dishwasher tab counter function with Dash Replenishment, consumers will never again be faced with the “ran out of it” moment. Instead, they simply activate Dash Replenishment when setting up their dishwasher in the Home Connect App, then Amazon will automatically deliver the dishwasher tabs of choice the moment the dishwasher senses the supply is running low.

“We’re excited to be working with Bosch Home Appliances to make customers’ homes smarter and more convenient,” said Daniel Rausch, VP Smart Home at Amazon. “Now, connected Bosch dishwashers can reorder detergent tabs before they run out with Dash Replenishment, and brewing a frothy latte is as simple as asking Alexa ‘Ask Home Connect Coffee Machine to make me a latte’. Smart homes should make customers’ lives simpler, and these innovations do just that.”

The 2017 Bosch collection of smart appliances with Home Connect includes a built-in coffee machine, dishwasher, laundry pair, wall oven and refrigerator, and will expand further in the coming years. Additional Home Connect skills will soon allow consumers to operate a variety of appliance categories via voice control.


