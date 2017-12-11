Best Smart Home Gadgets to Control With Amazon Alexa

Voice control in the home has evolved from a novel concept to a legitimate method of operating various devices that can add real value to your lifestyle. Instead of tripping over the dog as you reach for a light switch in the hallway you can activate the fixtures by uttering a simple voice command. As you dash out of the house you can quickly lock the door with nothing more than the sound of your voice. Even the temperature of your house can be easily adjusted on a whim without lifting a finger.

One of the most prolific voice control platforms is Amazon Alexa, boasting compatibility with dozens of smart home devices. Here are some of the best smart home gadgets that you can control with your voice through Amazon Alexa:

Light Bulbs and Switches

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit

This kit includes four Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED light bulbs and a Hue Bridge, which lets you add up to 50 lights. In addition to being able to control the lights with voice commands, you can use a companion mobile app to create schedules for the lights to follow.

Sengled Element Classic A19 Smart Home LED Bulb

You can control this A19 LED light bulb with your voice by pairing it with a smart home hub like the Amazon Echo Plus, Samsung SmartThings, or Wink. A companion mobile app also lets you set up routines and schedules. The app also shows you how much energy the bulb is consuming.

C by GE Voice-Control C-Life Starter Kit

This smart lighting system integrates with any Alexa-enabled device to turn lights on and off, brighten, dim and change color from AM light to daytime light to PM light. C-Sleep smart LED light bulbs feature three settings to support your body’s natural circadian rhythm with cool energizing light in the morning, warm calm light in the evening and optimal daylight for everything in between. You can also use the C by GE app to schedule the times for the lights to turn on and off and to create scenes for bedtime, movie time and other occasions.

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch

This light switch works with Amazon Alexa so that it can be controlled via voice commands. It wires in like an ordinary switch and offers an Away mode to turn the connected light on and off randomly to give the appearance that someone is home while you’re away.

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit

This wireless lighting control kit offers several ways to command your home’s lights—remote, smartphone app, and your voice. A nice feature is that the lights can adjust automatically with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time. A Smart Away feature turns lights on and off randomly when you are traveling

Thermostats

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation

The Nest thermostat’s claim to fame is that over time (about a week), it learns your routines and self-programs itself to keep the temperature of your house the way you like it. However, there are times when being able to adjust the settings with your voice would come in handy, which is why this stat has been designed to work with Amazon Alexa voice assistant devices.

Honeywell RCHT8610WF2006 Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart 7 Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat

This thermostat uses geofencing technology to adjust its temperature settings based on the location of your smartphone. And adaptive recovery feature learns how long it takes to achieve the right temperature at the right time and automatically runs your system to get to your desired temperature when you want it, with auto change from heat to cool. And it also listens for and carries out instructions you send to it via voice.

ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor

This thermostat comes with built-in Alexa Voice Service, so you can ask your ecobee to set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more—no Alexa device is required. With Far-field voice technology your ecobee4 can hear you from across the room.

Door Locks

August Smart Lock 2nd Generation

This electronic door lock lets you do away with your keys and unlock the door instead with your smartphone. You can lock it with your smartphone, too, or say a simple command.

Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-In Alarm

As many as 30 personalized user codes can be stored into this lock, so you can assign family members, guests and anyone else who needs access into your home their own special code. You can unlock and lock the door remotely via your smartphone and you can lock it via voice commands with the help of an Alexa device and home control hub.

Yale Assure Lock

The Alexa lock skill allows Yale Z-Wave or ZigBee users with a compatible hub to lock their door and check current lock status. Voice commands such as, “Alexa, lock my front door,” or “Alexa, is my back door locked?” will trigger automatic responses and/or actions from Amazon Alexa. The lock will not unlock with voice commands for security purposes.

Kwikset 910 Z-Wave SmartCode Electronic Touchpad Deadbolt

Like most electronic door locks, a smart home hub is required for this lock to be controlled through Amazon Alexa. Once it’s paired with a hub, the lock gives you the freedom to lock it hands-free from anywhere in your house.

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller

This lawn sprinkler system lets you control watering with the power of your voice. Use more than 100 different voice commands to run zones, set rain skips and more. The sprinkler system can also be controlled remotely via a mobile app.

Samsung POWERbot R9350 Turbo Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums have singlehandedly simplified housework. Now, with the integration of Amazon Alexa, this vac from Samsung makes it even easier by letting you tell the vac when to start and stop cleaning with the sound of your voice.

Hunter 59224 Signal Ceiling Fan with Wifi Capability

With the addition of an Alexa device, you can use your voice to control the speed of the fan and the dimming level of the built-in light. A reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter. The fan also comes with a remote for handheld control.