Best Buy Introduces Total Tech Support Program From Geek Squad - Electronic House

Last fall, Best Buy outlined its plans to massively expand the smart home services and in-home technical support provided by Geek Squad. Last week, Best Buy announced the launch of its Total Tech Support Powered by Geek Squad, making the service available nationwide.

The program has been in a pilot over the last few months, with Best Buy helping 230,000 customers set up, troubleshoot, and fix their technology.

Service Covers All Home Electronics Regardless of Brand

One of the key selling points of the service is how it provides consumers help with their home electronics and appliances, no matter when or where they were purchased.

“We all rely on technology more than ever and are constantly looking for that trusted friend to turn to for inspiration, advice, and help. We built Total Tech Support for that very reason,” says Trish Walker, president of Best Buy Services.

“This kind of service used to be available on single products only, but now essentially covers all of the electronics and appliances in your home,” Walker adds.

Best Buy Sets Annual Fee at $199.99

For $199.99, customers get unlimited technical support from Geek Squad, including in-store repairs, appliance installation, and computer-setup.

The fee also covers over-the-phone support, online troubleshooting, and in-home tech support. This builds off of Best Buy’s existing Geek Squad technical support team, which last year provided service more than 16 million times. Best Buy also bundles up to three licenses for Internet security software for each member.

Members also benefit from special pricing and exclusive savings on in-home services like TV mounting, connected home device installation, select hardware repairs, and future purchases of most Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare service plans.

Also of note, Best Buy will continue to support Mag Care, it’s Magnolia Remote Network Support which helps customers monitor their own networks and receive remote tech-support from in-store specialists.