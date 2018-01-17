August Home Launches New In-Home Delivery Service; How Does it Compare with Amazon Key Delivery?

The big news around the holidays was a new delivery service offered by Amazon called Amazon Key. Although innovative in its approach, it stirred up plenty of controversy, as some consumers expressed concern about granting delivery people access into their homes to drop off packages.

Now August Home enters the in-home delivery ring with a similar service called August Access. The manufacturer of smart locks has partnered with Deliv, which offers same-day delivery of a wide variety of products to customer’s homes. Here’s how it works: When customers get online to order goods and choose same-day delivery at checkout, they are able to choose a best time of delivery. August then generates a one-time passcode. When the Deliv delivery person arrives, they ring the doorbell—works only with August smart locks and Yale locks—a notification is sent to the customer’s phone via the August mobile app. If no one answers the door, the Deliv specialist will use the one-time passcode to unlick the door and drop off the package. Customers can choose to watch the delivery take place in real-time through the August app or view a recording at any time.

“In-home delivery provides an exciting new paradigm for shoppers, freeing up time while goods and groceries are safely and security delivered inside the home. August and Deliv recently partnered on a pilot program with Walmart to test the new delivery service. With Deliv, we are making August Access available to any retailer to offer their customers the option of secure in-home delivery,” says Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home.

Deliv is a last-mile logistics company that powers scheduled, same-day delivery and returns for 4,000+ businesses including 25 of the nation’s top national retailers such as Macy’s, Best Buy, Plated, Bloomingdales, and PetSmart, as well as leading e-commerce companies, local businesses, and traditional parcel carriers.