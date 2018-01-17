Electronic House

Main navigation

Smart Home

August Home Launches New In-Home Delivery Service; How Does it Compare with Amazon Key Delivery?

On the heels of Amazon Key delivery service, August Home partners with Deliv to deliver packages inside your home and garage.

Leave a Comment

August Home

The big news around the holidays was a new delivery service offered by Amazon called Amazon Key. Although innovative in its approach, it stirred up plenty of controversy, as some consumers expressed concern about granting delivery people access into their homes to drop off packages.

Now August Home enters the in-home delivery ring with a similar service called August Access. The manufacturer of smart locks has partnered with Deliv, which offers same-day delivery of a wide variety of products to customer’s homes. Here’s how it works: When customers get online to order goods and choose same-day delivery at checkout, they are able to choose a best time of delivery. August then generates a one-time passcode. When the Deliv delivery person arrives, they ring the doorbell—works only with August smart locks and Yale locks—a notification is sent to the customer’s phone via the August mobile app. If no one answers the door, the Deliv specialist will use the one-time passcode to unlick the door and drop off the package. Customers can choose to watch the delivery take place in real-time through the August app or view a recording at any time.

“In-home delivery provides an exciting new paradigm for shoppers, freeing up time while goods and groceries are safely and security delivered inside the home. August and Deliv recently partnered on a pilot program with Walmart to test the new delivery service. With Deliv, we are making August Access available to any retailer to offer their customers the option of secure in-home delivery,” says Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home.

Deliv is a last-mile logistics company that powers scheduled, same-day delivery and returns for 4,000+ businesses including 25 of the nation’s top national retailers such as Macy’s, Best Buy, Plated, Bloomingdales, and PetSmart, as well as leading e-commerce companies, local businesses, and traditional parcel carriers.

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home.

Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what’s on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com.

Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *