Amazon Prime Day Features Smart Home Sweepstakes - Electronic House

If you’re looking for deals on just about anything, Amazon Prime Day starts July 16 at 3 p.m. EST, and runs through July 17. More than 1 million deals worldwide are up for grabs, exclusively for Prime members. This year, Prime Day features a special smart home sweepstakes. Go here for the rules. You can enter to win a complete smart home makeover, which includes a wide assortment of Alexa-enabled smart home devices: A Sonos music system, Ring video doorbell, Philips Hue smart light bulb, TP-Link smart outlet, Lutron dimmer switches, Emerson thermostat, Acer Spin 5 laptop computer, Hisense 65-inch HDTV with Polk Audio soundbar and subwoofer, and several Amazon Echo devices.

It’s enough loot to totally trick out your house, and each and every device can be controlled via the sound of your voice (see an Alexa-controlled home here). In fact, your voice is what you use to enter the sweepstakes. There are 10 phrases that you can ask Alexa to enter, or you can go here and to do so the “old-fashioned” way, your computer, tablet or phone. You can enter as many as 10 times.

In addition to a slew of Alexa-enabled smart home devices, the sweepstakes winner receives a 2019 Lexus ES, a trip for two to Seattle, and $50,000 in cash.

Even if you don’t enter the sweepstakes, you can still take advantage of the biggest deals yet on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV, and Fire tablets. The Echo Show, for example, will be priced $100 less than normal. Added to the Prime Day deals this year are home security devices.

Also new this year, Prime members will have a chance to buy products just hitting the market. Select Prime Day Launches in the U.S. include a Trinsic Touch2O voice-activated faucet, the first Alexa-enabled kitchen faucet.

Here are a few of the other exclusive offers and deals: