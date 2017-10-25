Amazon Launches New Interactive Home Delivery Service

With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, Amazon leverages its speedy at home delivery service by offering Prime members the chance to view their packages being left on the doorstop live and unlock the door for delivery people—remotely from a smartphone app. The innovative service, called Amazon Key, comes with all the equipment you need to prepare your home, and access to one-click in-home delivery—at no extra charge.

Prime members can pre-order the Amazon Key In-Home Kit (starts at $249.99), which includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and one of several compatible smart locks from Yale and Kwikset. Customers can install the kit themselves or call on one of Amazon’s technicians for free professional installation.

Once the kit is installed, customers order much like they always have with the addition of selecting “in home” delivery before placing their orders. Each time a delivery driver requests access to a customer’s home, Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the correct address, at the intended time, through an encrypted authentication process. Once the process is complete, the Cloud Cam starts recording and the smart lock is unlocked. Customers receive a notification on their smartphones when the delivery driver arrives and leaves.

The service also offers keyless access for family and friends. Customers can set up the frequency and length of time a person is granted access, and ad or remote contacts as they see fit.

The service rolls out on November 8 in 37 cities, with additional cities to be added. Amazon Key applies to Same-Day, One-Day, Two-Day, and Standard Shipping.

In the coming months, Amazon Key will provide Prime customers with interactive, remote service scheduling of other providers, including Merry Maids, and pet sitters and dog walkers on Rover.com.

“Amazon Key will make it even easier to cross a major chore off your to-do list by letting the professionals at Merry Maids take care of the house cleaning while you’re not at home,” says Nik Varty CEO of ServiceMaster, the parent company of Merry Maids.

Go to www.amazon.com/key to check eligibility, preorder the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, and schedule free installation.