Amazon Alexa Voice Control Helps Wounded U.S. Airman Live Independently

Thanks to the combination of an ELAN Entertainment & Control System, Core Brands and Amazon Alexa voice recognition technology, the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) program was able to provide a hands-free smart home to a wounded U.S. Airman who lost three limbs in Iraq in 2004. The technology incorporated into the new home in Miramar Beach, Fla. empowers Senior Airman Brian Kolfage with a simple means of controlling the residence’s lights, security system, HVAC equipment, and audio and video components through voice commands.

Amazon Alexa Fosters Self Sufficiency

This voice control through Amazon Alexa greatly increases Kolfage’s independence at home and is helping him enjoy daily life with his family, according to integration expert Jason Stanley at Tampa-based AAMI. “It’s truly awe-inspiring to witness the strength and perseverance of our nation’s bravest citizens,” Stanley continues. “The team at AAMI is grateful to have donated our time and expertise to this project, and to help provide Senior Airman Kolfage with as much self-sufficiency as possible in his home. One of the greatest feats of modern technology is to raise the standard of living for people with decreased mobility and injuries, and there’s no one more deserving of that technology than wounded veterans.”

The R.I.S.E. program brings together dozens of manufacturers and contractors to build and donate modern, accessible smart homes for wounded veterans across the U.S. When the foundation learned of Kolfage’s miraculous recovery from a devastating September 11, 2004 rocket attack in Balad, Iraq, they knew he was an ideal candidate to receive a new high-tech, ADA home with advanced features like voice control.

The top priority for the Kolfage family’s new home was that it was fully accessible and conducive to SrA Kolfage’s daily life and family needs. The home was designed to ADA specifications for wheelchair mobility, which means hallways, doorways, and the shower are wider than what is standard. The ELAN system and Amazon Alexa gives him voice or iPad/iPhone control of the home’s lights, HVAC, security system and cameras, televisions, and multi-room audio.

Elan App Adds a Simple Mode of Control

The pros at AAMI created a super-simple system for the Kolfages, so they can be watching Apple TV in one room, pause it, then go to another room and pick up where they paused. Similarly, the family can easily play music through a multi-room audio system that delivers tunes to in-ceiling speakers in the family room, living room, dining room, master bedroom, and bathroom, and eventually in the landscape and pool area after the pool construction is completed.

Having control over his house is important for Kolfage, who is raising two young children with his wife. The ELAN system enables Kolfage to check on his children without getting out of bed through video feeds on the ELAN app, in addition to having full-home surveillance that stays recorded for several weeks. There is even a 4-inch touchpanel mounted to the wall in each child’s bedroom, so when they are older, they can use the system’s Intercom feature to communicate through the house and to any family member’s mobile device through the ELAN App. With a video doorbell, the parents can see who is at the door and speak through the intercom from anywhere in the house, or anywhere in the world, again through the ELAN App.

Technology Stays in Sync Through Voice Commands

One of the greatest strengths of the smart home system is the scheduling and automation it offers, so Kolfage asked AAMI to program specific events to happen together, such as making the phrase “Alexa, turn on the living room TV” automatically also turn on the lights and stereo as it turns on the living room TV. Other specialized functions can include an ‘Away’ button or phrase that will turn off all lights and TVs, set the HVAC to a standard setting and arm the security system when they leave the house, configure the closet lights to turn on at 30% if it’s dark outside, and turn on specific lights guiding the family from the front door to their bedrooms when arriving home late.

Elan Touchpanels and Remotes Another Mode of Control

AAMI ensured the family would have easy access and control of the system by installing ELAN touchpanels in the kitchen and master bedroom, three ELAN HR200 wand-style remotes for simple TV control in the family room, living room and master bedroom, and multiple mobile devices with the ELAN app installed.

“The ELAN control system was the best choice for this project because it is by far the simplest for users to learn and use from device to device,” Stanley said. “That’s thanks to ELAN’s user interface, which is identical no matter what device a homeowner uses, from iPhones and Android smartphones to PCs, tablets and wall-mounted touchpanels. The app looks the same and the buttons are identical, so there’s no guessing or learning required when buying a new device or moving from room to room. We couldn’t be happier to give the family full control of their home and provide greater freedom for Senior Airman Kolfage.”