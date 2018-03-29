Amazon Alexa Brews Coffee on Command; Connects with Philips Hue

“Alexa, brew me a coffee.” It’s as simple as that to get a hot cup of Joe started in the morning… even before you step foot out of bed. UK company Smarter has developed Smarter Coffee, a connected coffee maker that listen and responds to voice commands from an Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart speaker. The company also offers a kettle, the iKettle, for tea-making via voice command.

The two products represent an evolution of the smart, connected kitchen. From large appliances like refrigerators and stoves, to smaller countertop devices, kitchen products are becoming more intelligent and more convenient to monitor and control. It’s a movement that has made the kitchen an increasingly important space in the connected home.

Taking the convenience of beverage making even further, Smarter has enabled its kitchen appliances to be automated via IFTTT (If This Then That) applets. This lets users personalize their experience by tying other smart products into the brewing scenario. Here are a few examples of how this could work:

Blink the Philips Hue lights when the coffee is ready

Display a message on a Glance Clock when the iKettle boils

In addition to voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Home digital assistants, the iKettle and Smarter Coffee can be controlled via the Smarter app, which allows you to monitor water levels and temperature, and set the kettle to boil or the coffee maker to brew from inside or outside your house.

Here are some other features that tea and coffee lovers will appreciate:

Using the Smarter app, you can remotely adjust the strength of your coffee.

Functions such as Wake Up mode automatically heat the water and grind the beans at a preset time.

A Keep Warm feature ensures that your tea is always at the right temperature.



The Smarter iKettle carries a retail price of $149.99; the Smarter Coffee sells for $249.99.