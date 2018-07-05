A Smart Home For Your Dog? - Electronic House

A new HD video-enabled collar is the central nervous system of a complete line of Wagz products that uses one simple app to deliver a completely connected pet home. The Wagz Explore Collar communicates with the brand’s high-tech doors, feeders, water dishes, and treat dispensers.

Keurig For Fido

A game-changing feature is the collar’s ability to pair with the recently launched Wagz Serve Smart Feeder to deliver precise pet nutrition based on activity levels. The Feeder dispenses most brands of food, but also simplifies the process with smart dog food cartridges ( Whello ) – a premium quality dog food that has adopted a “Keurig-like” food delivery system with stay-fresh premium food cartridges that snap directly into the feeder to completely eliminate waste, hassle and diminished nutrient value of giant bags of dog food.

The Explore Smart Collar uses proprietary activity tracking and environment sensing technologies to automatically tell the feeder the optimum amount to serve your best friend.

Related: Products that let you connect with your pet from afar

Geofencing Creates a Dog-Friendly Safety Zone

The Wagz Explore Smart Collar not only tracks your pet’s whereabouts inside or out when you’re not home but keeps them safely at your side on a walk. The wearable saves on older, expensive technologies like invisible fences and bark collars by combining its precise geofencing and ultrasonic deterrence technologies to allow pet owners to set precise boundaries on their property and create an invisible leash for your dog.

“Looking at today’s smart collars, most are really just glorified tracking devices,” says Terry Anderton, CEO of Wagz, Inc. “Our dedicated team of ‘dog nerds’ set out to build a daily pet life-changer—a truly intelligent dog wearable that works with all Wagz connected pet home devices to give dogs and owners a better and happier life. The high-tech wearable goes far beyond traditional ‘smart’ collars by using cutting-edge technology to eliminate dozens of common pet owner concerns around nutrition, safety, fitness, and freedom.”

Key Explore Smart Collar Product Features:

Robust Activity Monitoring : Monitor daily activity and calories burned based on breed, age, and weight.

: Monitor daily activity and calories burned based on breed, age, and weight. Nutritional Intelligence : Pairs with Wagz™ Serve Smart Feeder to automatically feed based on real-time activity.

: Pairs with Wagz™ Serve Smart Feeder to automatically feed based on real-time activity. Precise GPS Tracking : Always know exactly where your dog is and get alerts on your phone.

: Always know exactly where your dog is and get alerts on your phone. Temperature Alerts : Get alerts when dog’s ambient temperature is too high or low.

: Get alerts when dog’s ambient temperature is too high or low. Geofence: Set precise location boundaries to keep dogs within safe zones using ultrasonic/vibration deterrence.

Set precise location boundaries to keep dogs within safe zones using ultrasonic/vibration deterrence. Invisible Leash : Ditch the rope and keep dogs close with humane deterrence.

: Ditch the rope and keep dogs close with humane deterrence. HD Video Streaming with Bark Alerts: Check in on your dog from anywhere anytime and get alerts when your dog is excessively barking.

Also developed by Wagz is the Petzi Treat Cam; the company will also launch the Go Smart Door, Roam Smart Tiles and Drink Smart Water Dish. The Wagz Explore Smart Collar will be available July 15, 2018 (accepting pre-orders now).