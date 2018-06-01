7 Ways to Keep Cool with Amazon Alexa and Google Home - Electronic House

It’s so hot, it’s hard to move. We’ve all felt depleted by the heat—when it’s a struggle just to get off the couch. Voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home let you cool off while you use your voice to operate ceiling fans, air conditioners, and other heat-beating devices. Here’s a look at some of the products that can carry out your verbal commands to cool off.

Tower Fans

The Dyson Bladeless Fan and Air Purifier combines two devices in one to maintain indoor air that’s not only comfortable but healthy. Called the Pure Hot + Cool Link, the fan/air purifier works with Amazon Alexa, but only when enabled via the Dyson mobile app. Using simple voice commands you can do things like increase the airflow speed and turn on the fan’s night-time mode. Because it’s also Wi-Fi enabled, you can also monitor and control the fan/air purifier via a mobile app. This app shows you the indoor air temperature, air quality history, and spikes in poor air quality. Using that data, you can customize settings for the machine.

Ceiling Fans

Hunter Fan and Big Ass Fans were two of the first companies to release voice-controllable ceiling fans. Hunter integrates both Google Home and Amazon Alexa; the Haiku line of Big Ass Fans listens to Amazon Alexa. You can turn the fans on and off, change speed and direction, and control the integrated lights without taking a single step. Both companies also offer connectivity and control through a mobile app. One of the newest connected and voice-enabled ceiling fans is the Advocate from Hunter. It measures less than 11 inches from the ceiling to the bottom of the light fixture, making it one of the lowest-profile fans on the market.

Ceiling Fan Controller

There’s no doubt about it. Installing a new ceiling fan can be tough, especially if your home has high ceilings. If you’d rather keep the fans you’ve got, a nifty product called Bond integrates with any remote controlled fan. Because it also integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, you can control that “dumb” fan via voice commands. It’s not just one ceiling fan that will respond. A single Bond can control up to six ceiling fans from one location.

Window Air Conditioners

How many times have you thrown off the covers during the night because the room is too warm? If you’re guilty of this summertime anti-swelter tactic, Frigidaire, GE Appliances and Kenmore both now offer a line of window air conditioners that can be controlled via voice commands. Harnessing the voice recognition capabilities of Amazon Alexa, the air conditioners respond to edicts to “set the fan on high” and “turn the air conditioner to 65 degrees.”

Portable Air Conditioners

RolliBot offers a line of Amazon Alexa enabled portable air conditioners. Called RolliCool, the air conditioners also function as heaters and humidifiers (helpful on humid summer days). Via Alexa, you can ask the RolliCool to power on and off, switch modes, and adjust the temperature. It’s a great choice for owners of older homes or small apartments.

Air Conditioner Controllers

If your house already has a window air conditioner, there are a number of voice-enabled controllers that can give that old A/C some 21st century smarts. Sensibo, Tado and Air Patrol offer super affordable solutions—around $100—that also come with companion mobile apps for operating your existing A/C unit from your smartphone. The ability to command the temperature of the indoor air with by barking out a command, though, is about as easy as it gets.

Thermostats

Central air conditioning systems can become voice enabled by swapping the existing thermostat for one that synchs with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Honeywell, Nest and Ecobee are some of the leading manufacturers of voice-enabled stats that heed your every command.