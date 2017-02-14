7 Ridiculously Romantic Rooms Automated for Extra Sex Appeal

Voice controlled lighting sets the mood in this Baltimore bachelor pad. The owner issues simple verbal orders to nearly 167 lights, including 30 color-changing Philips Hue light bulbs to accentuate the home’s modern design and create an atmosphere that’s bathed in beautiful lighting. This mood lighting can even be engaged prior to the owner’s arrival with a guest. From a smartphone app, a Home command can be launched which sets the lights in the garage to a blue color and the kitchen fixtures to a teal green.

Other button presses and voice commands set the lights to accentuate pieces of artwork, prep the home theater for a movie presentation, and showcase a rack of A/V and home control equipment.

Admired by Patrick O’Rahilly and his then fiancée Cathy as they passed by on their way to play golf, this 8-bedroom house would eventually become the honeymooners’ dream house, but not before they remodeled it from top to bottom. Redone in rich wood and lush fabrics, the home exudes a warm and welcoming aura, along with a touch of sex appeal. The home’s newly installed Savant automation system enhances the romantic ambiance by keeping the lights a dim, eye-pleasing level. The master bedroom, in particular, makes hearts swoon with a remote controllable gas fireplace, 4K video, and surround sound.

A nice glass of wine with someone you love is a a recipe for romance. Rather than travel to the best restaurant in town for a date of this caliber, the owners of this Sarasota home simply stroll to their own automated and elegantly appointed wine cellar. Incorporated is a network of security, lighting, and temperature control features. To open the wine cellar doors the homeowners enter a password into a special home control app on their smartphones. This same app from Elan (which also is the manufacturer of the home’s automation system) will notify the homeowners if the temperature inside the cellar strays outside a predefined range.

Craving privacy without the hassle of closing a dozen or more window shades by hand, the owners of this elegant beachfront property enlisted the help of a Lutron HomeWorks QS lighting system. Professionally installed and configured, the system closes all of the west-facing motorized window shades 25 percent every 30 minutes starting 90 minutes before sunset. At the same time the lights gradually ramp up, creating the perfect atmosphere for cuddling by the fire.

If there’s one thing that will please any lady on Valentine’s Day, it’s a trip to the spa. The owners of this Chicago home have created their own idyllic space, in the form of a Japanese garden that extends off the back side of their modern 26,000-square-foot mansion. A Crestron-powered whole-house music system delivers tunes to a James Loudspeaker speaker; the owners can choose the song and adjust the volume—as well as control the lighting—from a Crestron app on their tablet or smartphone.

Gazing at the stars is pastime of lovers throughout the centuries, and the owners of this Albuquerque home enjoy a phenomenal display right off their deck. A Lutron lighting system ensures that the interior and exterior lighting conditions are perfect for the clearest, brightest view of the night sky. Right from a mobile app on a tablet while seated on a deck chair they can arrange lights—instant ambiance.

This vacation residence in the Big Apple greets its owners with elegant lighting, music, the perfect temperature and a spectacular view of the city. As they travel to the three-story penthouse, they simply tap an Entertain button on their smartphone, and the Savant home control system that was installed as the residence was being renovated handles the preparations. The setting is breathtakingly romantic the second they step inside.

