6 Father’s Day Gifts for a Tech-Savvy Dad

Wondering what to buy Dad this year for Father’s Day? Forget the standard necktie go for something that will give him something cool to add to the house that’ll be just as fun to install as it will be to enjoy. Here are six smart devices that are sure to put a smile on dear ‘ol Dad’s face.

1. A light bulb that sings

Saving money while kickin’ back to some classic rock. What dad wouldn’t like that? The The Astro Twist combines the energy-saving qualities of an LED light bulb with the music-delivery capabilities of a Bluetooth speaker (it also uses Wi-Fi and AirPlay) in one easy-to-install product. According to Astro, the Twist was “created with the same audio technology as Bose and Bang & Olufsen,” with an 18mm driver, a frequency response of 250Hz-20KHz, and a sensitivity rating of 12dB.

The Twist also features color—which can change based on the time of day. It can deliver a cool blue in the morning and a warm yellow in the evening, all to mimic natural daylight. The settings can be tweaked via the free app, in order to adjust brightness, turn the lights on and off, and even activate a nightlight feature.

The Twist is compatible with any standard light socket and doesn’t need a smart hub. All you need to do is, well… screw in these LED light bulbs. Then, download the app.The pre-order price for one Twist is $99, but there is also a multi-pack of three bulbs for $199.

2. Voice Controllable Irrigation System

We’ve all seen it: Sprinkler systems needlessly watering lawns during a heavy rainfall. No matter how diligent we are about setting up a logical irrigation schedule, those lawn sprinklers often catch us off guard, dispensing water when we’d prefer them to stay off. Then there’s the flip-side, when after a long spell of dry weather your lawn thirstier for a drink than normal and you’d like to irrigate more frequently.

Fiddling with the timers of an irrigation controller requires a trip out to the garage and a consultation with the owner’s manual. Many manufacturers of lawn irrigation system have simplified the setup by creating easy-to-understand smartphone apps, but now there’s an even easier, completely hands-free way to take control of a sprinkler system—by using your voice.

GreenIQ has made its smart irrigation controller, the Smart Garden Hub, compatible with Amazon Echo, which means you can call out, “Alexa, stop irrigation,” to step out to check the mail without getting drenched. In addition to issuing voice command to start and stop irrigation cycles, words uttered to Alexa can have the Smart Garden Hub read back water savings and water consumption.

Retailing for $199, the Smart Garden Hub, 6-Zone, Wi-Fi irrigation controller is available online at The Home Depot or directly through GreenIQ.

3. More Wi-Fi Hotspots at Home

Dead zones are a common frustration of any Wi-Fi-enabled household. It can make streaming music and controlling Wi-Fi-enabled devices like thermostats, security cameras, and electronic door locks a frustrating experience. Manufacturers are striving to improve the experience, and Arris International’s new Wi-Fi SURFboard Home Networking products could be the solution.

Made up of a combination of routers and extenders, the RipCurrent-enabled system is built on next-generation Gigabit Home Networking (G.hn) Power Line Communications technology. This enables the products to using both your home’s existing wiring to create new hotspots, connect high-bandwidth devices, and relieve congestion on the wireless band. By using wires to build a better Wi-Fi network, the RipCurrent-enabled portfolio improves wireless router performance, helps eliminate dead zones, and puts bandwidth hogs in their place.

The line includes 802.11ac routers and extenders that simply plug into an electrical outlet to light up new Wi-Fi hotspots. The system is modular, so you can add extenders as needed.

The products are easy to install and configure: Connect the router to your home’s modem, press two buttons to pair them then plug extenders into spare outlets. The system’s smart auto-configuration software automatically gives your new hotspots the same name, password, and security settings as your router, so all of your Wi-Fi devices can move seamlessly from one part of your network to another. Your smartphone or tablet can join the network, as well, by simply scanning their QR codes. By downloading the free Arris SURFboard Manager app you can manage your Wi-Fi settings and parental controls.

Arris RipCurrent-enabled routers and extenders are available on Amazon for pre-order. Prices range from $119.99 to $299.99 for a SURFboard router, and between $59.99 and $99.99 for an extender.

4. 100 Hours of Dish Video

The HopperGO from Dish provides offline access to DVR-ed content and features 64GBs of storage to support as much as 100 hours of recorded programming regardless of the user’s location and accessibility to Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

When you’re on the road, the HopperGO serves as a little Wi-Fi hotspot for up to five devices. It creates its own private wireless cloud that supports simultaneous viewing on the go.

The device works with Apple iOS, Android and Kindle tablets. Its built-in rechargeable battery enables up to four hours of content streaming on a single charge.

The HopperGO is available now for $99.

5. Weather-Reporting Smoke Detector

The Halo+ is a smoke detector, available at Lowe’s does everything a smoke detector shoud, but with a really innovative twist.In addition to sniffing out and alerting homeowners to smoke, it receives updates from your local weather station. Why? So it can warn you of impending severe conditions like tornadoes and hurricanes. You won’t be blasted with a loud alarm; rather the Halo+ flashes its built-in light and emits a verbal advisory. Another bonus: It’s compatible with the Lowe’s Iris smart home system, which means it could ostensibly connect with and report conditions from other Iris-compatible products like flood detectors, motion sensors, and other home monitoring devices. It sells for about $130.

6. Outdoor Speakers to Plant in the Backyard

The new AcoustaScape brand of speakers from Origin Acoustics offers a building block approach to outdoor music, and is designed to give medium-sized outdoor environments wide dispersion sound coverage. AcoustaScape is anchored by the 8-Ohm AS41 Hi-Fi Landscape Audio System, comprising four 4-inch enclosed satellite speakers and an 8-inch in-ground subwoofer that all blend into the landscape. The entire system supports up to eight speakers (AS4SAT extension speakers are sold in pairs) for coverage of up to 2,500 square feet.

AcoustaScape’s two-way satellite speakers deliver a wide dispersion and require no separate amplifier. They can be powered from the Zone 2 output of any source component.

The 8 Ohms-per-channel impedance matched Hi-Fi outdoor system is equipped with 50 to 200 watts of power handling.

the AcoustaScape System (A41SYS), including four satellites and one subwoofer, retails for $1,700. Each additional pair of satellites is $400, so an 8.1 system would retail for $2,500.