5 Types of Families Perfect for Voice Control in the Home

Voice-activated wireless speakers have taken the home control marketplace by storm. Fourth quarter sales of smart speakers could reach nearly 12 million units worldwide, says a report by Strategy Analytics. This brings the full-year sales total to 24 million units. Obviously, the ability to use a smart speaker to play songs, report the weather forecast, and operate lights, thermostats and other gear has struck a chord with many families. But is voice simply a novelty? Will its shiny appeal dull after a few months? After the neighbor ohhs and ahhs over how cool it is to queue a curated playlist will you still talk to your digital assistant?

Possibly. Or maybe you’ll dig up that remote and let your fingers do the work. Just like every item you buy for your home, there are those that make a big difference in your life and there are those that you wish you would have never brought home. It’s difficult to say what will resonate with your family and what wont until you live with the technology for a while, but based on what we’ve learned about voice control over the past few months, we can point to a few domestic scenarios and lifestyles that could clearly benefit from being able to gather information and command systems in the home via voice.