5 Really Cool Robots at CES 2017

Rosie the robot started it all off with her uncanny knack to keep the Jetson household running as smooth as silk. In reality, robots really haven’t made that much of an impact on the smart home, but based on the number of robots introduced at CES 2017, it’s a technology that’s starting to gain some footing. Most of the robots demonstrated at the show were singular in purpose, focused on handling one specific task—not the jack-of-all-trades talent of a Rosie-like robot. Still, we appreciate all the help we can get around the house—whether it’s cleaning muck off our barbeque grills or folding a fresh batch of laundry. Here are four robotic devices from CES 2017 that will get the job done.

Grillbot Pro Grill-Cleaning Robot

The new Grillbot Pro, an automatic grill-cleaning robot, features Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity to enable the control of certain functions from a smartphone, and a replaceable cleaning cartridge that makes the new Grillbot Pro even more effective at getting rid of grease and grime on the grill.

Designed for use on any style grill, you simply place the Grillbot on your grill and turn it on. The device is driven by a powerful CPU that controls movement, speed, and direction of the brushes. The Grillbot comes with an LCD alarm and timer that can be set for a light scrub, deep clean, or something in between.

Bluetooth 4.0 technology and smartphone app — Allows control of certain functions from a smartphone while away from the grill:

Automated on/off function – Use your smartphone to control the on/off function on the built-in cleaning spray cycle

Illuminated alarm and timer — Stay aware of how much cleaning time remains and receive an alert on your phone when the cleaning cycle is finished

Heat alarm — Sounds off a lifesaver alert if you forget to turn off the flames

Brush Replacement Reminder —The brushes are easy to remove and dishwasher safe, and your phone will remind you when it’s time to replace them

The Grillbot Pro is expected to be available this summer.

FoldiMate Folding Machine

FoldiMate is the first IoT connected folding apparatus for clothing. It automatically folds your clothes and is connected to your mobile device to alert you if there are problems. Clothes are fed into the machine and come out folded perfectly. Fabric softener or scent can be added during the folding process. Targeted price is $750; shipping by the end of 2017.

LG Hub Robot

This cute little robot from LG generated a lot of buzz on the CES show floor. All you have to do is ask the Hub Robot to do something, and thanks to Alexa voice recognition technology built in, it will handle some of the more mundane chores around your house, like turning on the air conditioner or changing the dryer cycle. It can also play music and provide weather and traffic updates, and let you set alarms, and reminders. You’ll know that it hears you when it nods its head.

LG Lawn Mowing Robot

The Hub Robot helps you when you’re inside your home; LG wants to make sure one of the biggest outdoor chores is covered too. The company’s Lawn Mowing Robot uses sensors and bumpers to trim the grass, moving around obstacles so that every inch of yard is well manicured.

Neato Botvac

Robotic vacuums have been around for some time, so a hands-off method of cleaning carpets and hard-surface flooring is nothing to get excited about. But Neato has given its Botvac’s a facelift by enabling you to connect and control the vacs through tech like Amazon Alexa and Facebook and Messenger apps. You can “friend” your robot vac and message it to “start cleaning” and control it by issuing voice commands to an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot.