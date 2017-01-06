5 New Apple HomeKit-compatible Products–Just a Few of the Many at CES 2017 

The goal of home automation is having devices work seamlessly together as one cohesive unit. It’s been the holy grail of the smart home industry, and one that many companies have been working diligently over the years to achieve. One of these “let’s all work together” solutions is Apple HomeKit, and based on observations of CES 2017, it’s an ecosystem being embraced by manufacturers from diverse industries. Here are five new HomeKit-enabled products, all of which can be operated via Siri voice control on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Smart Watch:

Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Dimmers and Switches

Leviton’s Decora Smart Apple HomeKit-enabled lighting control accessories include the following:

1000W Universal Dimmer (up to 450W LED)

600W Universal Dimmer (up to 300W LED)

15A Universal Rocker Switch (up to 600W LED)

A simple app-based setup and control allows professionals and end-users alike to easily install a Leviton HomeKit-enabled accessory and begin controlling lighting and loads from Apple’s Home app or the free Decora Smart Home iOS app – no hubs or bridges required.

The free Leviton app, Decora Smart Home, provides advanced lighting control and customizable settings, including bulb type, adjustable fade rate, minimum/maximum brightness levels and more. Leviton’s HomeKit-enabled devices can leverage scenes including “Good Morning” and “Good Night”, automation scheduling, third-party device integration and remote access capabilities.

The new lighting control accessories are engineered with advanced technology to function with extremely sensitive, low-wattage light sources, such as a single LED bulb in a hallway or a strand of holiday lights. The in-wall dimmer and rocker switches leverage the Decora form-factor pioneered by Leviton with true rocker paddles, making usage easy for guests and family members alike, even in the dark. The dimmers feature embedded LEDs to display the illumination level, but the LEDs vanish to afford a clean appearance. Leveraging the Decora wiring device platform, there is support for multi-way applications, such as hallways or staircases, in which one fixture is controlled by two devices. Common color change kits and screwless wallplates round out the smart offering.

D-Link Omna 180 High-Def Surveillance Camera

D-Link at CES 2017 introduced the new Omna 180 Cam HD (DSH-C310) surveillance camera. It offers a 180-degree field of view to monitor an entire room and Full HD 1080p video quality for crystal clear surveillance. The HomeKit enabled camera includes advanced security features with end-to-end encryption and authentication between the camera and an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Apple HomeKit technology also allows users to set up the 180 Cam HD within seconds, in just a few simple steps via the Apple Home app in iOS 10.1.

Users can also get rich notifications on the lock screen of their iPhone or iPad via the Home app, showing a snapshot of what’s happening in their home when motion is detected. In addition, via HomeKit, the Omna 180 Cam HD can work seamlessly with other Homekit enabled devices including triggering scenes when motion is detected.

Features include:

180-Degree Field of View – Omnais derived from the Latin word ‘omnis’ meaning all-encompassing. D-Link’s 180-degree solutions and de-warping technology allow users to see just about everywhere and everything.

– The video bitrate continuously adjusts to ensure optimal performance given the available bandwidth. Two-Way Audio –Listen and speak using the camera’s built-in microphone and speaker, so even when users are not at home they can still make their presence known.

–Listen and speak using the camera’s built-in microphone and speaker, so even when users are not at home they can still make their presence known. Night Vision – See up to 16 feet in complete darkness with infrared night vision.

– See up to 16 feet in complete darkness with infrared night vision. Local Recording – Record motion detection triggered video clips directly to a microSDXC card up to 128 GB. Offers more flexibility on recording video locally to the camera without impacting network or Internet bandwidth, all with no recurring monthly fees.

– Record motion detection triggered video clips directly to a microSDXC card up to 128 GB. Offers more flexibility on recording video locally to the camera without impacting network or Internet bandwidth, all with no recurring monthly fees. Omna App – Advanced features are available on the free Omna companion app.

– Advanced features are available on the free Omna companion app. Motion Detection – Triggers alerts and automatic video clip recording.

Yale Assure Smart Door Locks

Yale Locks & Hardware announced at CES 2017 that its growing line of Yale Real Living Assure Locks will be HomeKit compatible by the end of March, 2017 with the addition of a HomeKit Network Module. The Yale HomeKit Network Module will add a new level of convenience for Yale Real Living customers with support for the Apple Home app in iOS10 and Siri voice commands.

Currently, the brand offers Z-Wave Plus and ZigBee modules that can be inserted into push button, touchscreen and key free deadbolts. Once a module is inserted into the lock, it can be enrolled into a home alarm or automation system with the push of a button.

The addition of a HomeKit module allows users to lock and unlock their home by using the Apple Home app, Yale companion app, or with Siri voice commands on an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or Apple Watch. From the app users can also check battery status, add or delete pin codes, see current lock status, customize lock and notification settings, name a lock and add a new lock. Remote capabilities will be available with the presence of an Apple TV 3rd Gen or later.

Siri voice support adds an entirely new level of convenience for homeowners by allowing them to check the current lock status of their door or lock/unlock with a simple voice command. For example, “Siri, is my front door locked?” and “Siri, lock the front door.”

Apple HomeKit also provides homeowners with the ability to create ‘scenes’ to generate a sequence of actions based on a certain command or event. For example, “Siri, I’m going to bed,” would cause the front door to lock, the thermostat to turn down and the kitchen lights to turn off.

The new Yale HomeKit Network Module will be available to purchase with Assure Locks on Yale2You.com in March 2017. The module will also be available to purchase separately to add to an existing Yale Real Living lock.

Chamerlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Openers

In 2017, Chamberlain will bring HomeKit compatibility to MyQ-enabled devices. By July, Chamberlain will launch the Smart Garage Hub with support for HomeKit, a device that will allow users to open, close or check the status of their garage door, and turn MyQ-connected lights on or off using the Home app via their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple Watch, or by using Siri.

In addition to the garage door, MyQ users can control Chamberlain lighting products with their smartphones. Connected control of lights through the MyQ app enables consumers to come home to the comfort and safety of a well-lit house. MyQ can control lights on or around the home’s exterior, and in the home’s living spaces. Chamberlain Smart Light Switches and lamp controls are available.

Convenient New Features

In addition to HomeKit compatibility, other new features have been added to the MyQ line of garage door openers. The designated owner of the MyQ app can add up to two additional users to the system, each with their own specific access rights. Unlike other multi-user systems that send all alerts and updates to everyone with access, MyQ sends alerts appropriate to each person’s level of access – Account Holder, Home Occupant or Guest.

Chamberlain’s new scheduling feature ensures the garage door will never be left open and users will never come home to a dark house again. MyQ users can create schedules for closing their MyQ connected garage door and turning MyQ lighting on and off at specific times. Text or email notifications can be scheduled when the garage door has closed or the lights have turned on or off. Ideal when the traveling, MyQ-enabled lights can be turned on and off at specific times, mimicking the presence of someone at home. Lighting schedules can also be set remotely, providing peace of mind even when homeowners forget to set a schedule before leaving home.

Carrier Côr Thermostat