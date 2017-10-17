5 Best Halloween Apps for an Awesome Trick-or-Treat Night

Scoring the Good Candy

Sometimes your neighbors aren’t, well, so neighborly. Make sure your kids visit only the houses that are giving out candy this year by using the Nextdoor Treat Map. You’ll be able to put a route together that’s safe and efficient before they leave the house on their quest for Halloween goodies.

Keeping Tabs on Your Trick or Treaters

While they’re out ringing doorbells, track their whereabouts through the Track n Treat app from Glympse. Through the app you enable the tracking feature on your phone or theirs, then in real time watch via a web or mobile browser a dynamic map as your trick-or-treaters move from house to house. You can share your child’s location with other family members or trusted neighbors wo they can anticipate the child’s arrival.

Make Your House a Neighborhood Favorite

Combine lights and audio to create one of several soundscapes by using the Hue Haunted House app. Pair your smartphone or tablet with a Philips Hue light bulb hidden Bluetooth speaker, then run the app.

The audio effects sync with the lighting and play in an unpredictable loop so that your display is always fresh. You can create your own haunted house scene or choose from one of the app’s pre-configured scenes:

Creepy Cave

Dripping stones, scary bats and ferocious monsters haunt you while you wander through the corridors of this dark cave.

Grisly Graveyard

Zombies stray over this graveyard while rain and wind make you shiver. A distant church reminds you the you are not far from safety.

Demon Dollhouse

Dolls are sweet aren’t they? So you would say… This dollhouse is full of evil. So evil, It makes the small dolls cry. Or are they possessed as well? Something is very wrong, that’s for sure.

Eerie Forest

This is a spine-chilling forest. Birds give the impression of some peace. But don’t be fooled. Weird creatures also roam this place. Is that the wind in the trees you hear? Do elephants live in forests?

Frightening Pursuit

You’re running but it seems you don’t progress. What is it you flee from? Not knowing is the worst. But one thing is for sure. You don’t want it to catch up with you.

Distressing Dungeon

Locked up, nobody knows why. Damp and dark you scream for help but the only reaction you get is your own echo. Doors open and close, chains rattle around you.

Abandoned Fairground

Fairgrounds look so gruesome when abandoned. Once a place of joy and laugh, now a spooky ground where some machines still try to entertain you as you pass by. Sounds of the past appear out of nothing. As if ghosts and spirits are still on a roller coaster ride. Is that a clown I hear?

Haunted House

Whispers around you make your heart beat faster, while you walk through this old house with its creaky floors and doors. Thunder bursts concentrated above the house making cats and other animals scream.

Hell Fire

When you open your eyes from what seems like a nap, flames warm your body from below. Standing on top of a big rock you look at the bubbling Lava. Where to go? Fireballs shoot all over the place. You see some phantoms who fail to dodge them. Distant screams make the place even more horrific.

Gloomy Ghosts

Have you ever seen a ghost? Some say they do. But in this place you can hear them for sure. Have a look around, maybe you see or feel them. It’s said that if you feel a sudden cold, a ghost might just pass you.

Sinister Strings

When you enter the Opera house, the theater hall is dark and there’s nobody on the podium. These instruments seem to play themselves! It’s an orchestra without direction

Witch Hunt

Screeching laughter so typically for witches. A lot of them are gathered to discuss new spells and recipes.

Play Some Scary Tunes

The Halloween Radio channel through TuneIn will continuously play all types of fun and spooky tunes. From Alice Cooper’s “Welcome to my Nightmare” to Disney’s “We Three Dracs,” you can add some theme music to your Halloween display. Stream the music to speakers outside for effect as trick-or-treaters approach your door. If the tune is too scary, just hit skip on the TuneIn smartphone app.

Spooky Sound Effects

Maybe you prefer sound effects over music. If so, then check out the Halloween Spooky Sound Box app. It comes pre- loaded with 50 scary sounds, ghostly voices, and other noises to create the perfect ambiance for trick-or-treaters. Stream the effects to a Bluetooth speaker hidden somewhere outside.