Google Smart Displays: New Competition for Amazon Echo - Electronic House

For some time, Amazon had the smart display category covered with a variety of form factors. Now Google has joined the pack with the introduction of its first Smart Display from Lenovo. Google Assistant is built in, so the display, which comes in 8- and 10-inch models, still listens for your voice commands. But now, there’s something to look at, including Google Maps, Calendar, Photos and more.

Free YouTube Premium

Ask YouTube to play anything: how-to videos, cooking videos, product reviews, you name it! And, with every Smart Display, you get three free months of YouTube Premium (for new subscribers).

If you have a YouTubeTV membership, you can watch live or recorded TV in your library. The next time you want to turn on the game, you can say “Hey Google, watch ESPN” to start streaming. Many other popular video services are supported too, including HBO Now, Google Play Movies & TV and Crackle.

Surveillance and Video Calls

With video calling on Google Duo, you can instantly connect with your closest friends and family on Smart Displays. Duo is also built in on Android phones and available for free on iOS, so you can call your friends and family hands-free across devices. Just say, “Hey Google, call Rachel” to start a high-quality video or audio call.

You can also glance at the display to see what’s happening around your house. “Hey Google, show me the family room” will link to a Nest Cam. Turn up the thermostat, dim the lights or change the color—all with your voice or a tap of a finger.

The built-in screen is helpful for browsing music, too.

The 8-inch HD version retails for $199.99 and the 10-inch Full-HD version for $249.99. Smart Displays are available at Walmart, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, SamsClub.com, Lenovo.com and other stores.

JBL and LG plan to announce Google Smart Displays later this year.