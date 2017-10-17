GE Appliances Develops Smart Bakeware; Perfect Cheesecake Every Time

Anyone who has baked a cake has stood by the oven checking it every minute until the toothpick comes out clean. Starting next year, you can toss the toothpick and let your smart bakeware tell you when your goodies are ready to come out of the oven. FirstBuild, a global co-creation community backed by GE Appliances, a Haier company, has developed Precision Bakeware that notifies owners when the baked goods have reached the ideal temperature—for consistent, delicious results every time.

“This is the first known integration between bakeware, ovens and smartphone apps, that allows anyone to bake the perfect cake based on the ideal finished temperature of the food,” says Larry Portaro, director, FirstBuild. “And you don’t have to hover over your oven with a thermometer or toothpick to get there. You can walk away and wait for your smartphone app or your GE Appliances oven to let you know when your cheesecake is done just right.”

An online community of engineers, designers, makers and home enthusiasts, FirstBuild takes ideas, such as this, and makes them a reality for consumers. Many FirstBuild community members support from-scratch cooking and are looking for ways new appliance technologies can enhance their skills. Precision Bakeware was inspired by those members and designed for anyone of any baking skillset to help build confidence and become more adventurous in the kitchen.

“Right now, we are using our prototypes to test and develop traditionally difficult to bake items such as cheesecakes and quiches — and the results have been delicious,” says Chris Naber, product developer, FirstBuild. “We will soon be expanding our testing to breads, pies and other popular baked goods. This will truly take the guesswork out of baking and is ideal for anyone from pastry chefs to first-time cake makers.”

The Precision Bakeware product line is expected to become commercially available on the FirstBuild website in early 2018 and will be designed to work with GE Appliances’ connected ovens.