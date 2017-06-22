Vivint Launches Smart Home Platform for Rental Properties

Vivint is making it possible for renters to enjoy the same smart home benefits as people who own their own homes. The Vivint Smart Properties is a new smart home platform designed for expressly for rental properties. Property developers and managers can select from a suite of professionally installed smart home products for their units, including smart locks, lights, doorbell cameras, indoor cameras, and thermostats.

It’s no secret demand for apartments is on the rise as individuals and even families are delaying a move into single-family homes. NAA and NMHC research shows that the U.S. will add 6.4 million apartment households by 2030.

“We anticipate smart home technology will rapidly become a staple for rental properties throughout the country,” says Tom Few, vice president of business development, Vivint. “With Vivint Smart Properties, property managers can enhance property value to attract residents, while residents get instant access to a smart home experience they can manage from a single app.”

Using a dashboard called Vivint Site Manager, property managers can manage tenant service requests and vacant units from anywhere. With remote control of unoccupied units, they can provide keyless entry for staff or contractors, as well as monitor energy use to save money.

Residents can use smart home technology such as the Vivint Doorbell Camera to see, hear and talk to anyone on their front porch, as well as simultaneously unlock the front door or arm/disarm their security system.

Additional features include always-on cellular connection and Vivint’s smart assistant, Sky, which learns the “rhythms and activities” of each unit to produce intelligent recommendations for each home.

The platform will be accessible to rental property developers and managers in the U.S. and Canada.



