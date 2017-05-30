Electronic House

Main navigation

Smart Home

Smart Mirror Features Facial Recognition and Personal Assistant

Kickstarter MirroCool smart mirror uses facial recognition to streamline your morning routine.

Leave a Comment

facial recognition

If you’ve ever struggled with how to do your hair or makeup for a big event, a yet-to-be-released product called   MirroCool employs facial recognition technology to provide assistance. Currently gathering funding on Kickstarter, the touch-free smart mirror and personal assistant hybrid features groundbreaking Facial Gesture Recognition Technology (FGR).

FGR can recognize up to 70 unique facial positions and use these to complete a task or other function. With no need to tap or speak, you can make a facial gesture–such as smiling–to quickly get all the information you need, like makeup tips or upcoming appointments and medical reminders to current traffic and weather conditions.

 

“With the blink of an eye (literally), you can activate your display. That’s the beauty of FGR technology.” says Wojtek Kaszycki, MirroCool CEO, “Your hands are freed-up for your tasks and the device doesn’t have to learn to recognize accents and voices.”

Part of the advantage MirroCool offers is a higher level of convenience in planning and scheduling. Owners can use the mirror to remind them of events, appointments, and other plans during their normal morning routine. The mirror can be mounted wherever it is most convenient–the hallway, bathroom, bedroom, and beyond.

Further, MirroCool is equipped with a high-def camera which recognizes registered user profiles through the device. Any time an unregistered profile is detected, users will be alerted through the intuitive MirroCool app. Users can snap selfies using the app and have them sent directly to a mobile phone for quick sharing. The mirror’s visual configuration can also be controlled by the widget manager to set up specific alerts and news based on user preferences.

Check out the MirroCool Kickstarter page for pre-order information.

To learn more about this innovative new product, please visit the MirroCool website and sign up for the

Voice-Enabled Sustems

Take Home Control to the Next Level

This E-Book will help you integrate your voice-enabled devices like Amazon Alexa to your Lighting, taking your smart home to the next level.

Get the Free Guide

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *