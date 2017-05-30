Smart Mirror Features Facial Recognition and Personal Assistant

If you’ve ever struggled with how to do your hair or makeup for a big event, a yet-to-be-released product called MirroCool employs facial recognition technology to provide assistance. Currently gathering funding on Kickstarter, the touch-free smart mirror and personal assistant hybrid features groundbreaking Facial Gesture Recognition Technology (FGR).

FGR can recognize up to 70 unique facial positions and use these to complete a task or other function. With no need to tap or speak, you can make a facial gesture–such as smiling–to quickly get all the information you need, like makeup tips or upcoming appointments and medical reminders to current traffic and weather conditions.

“With the blink of an eye (literally), you can activate your display. That’s the beauty of FGR technology.” says Wojtek Kaszycki, MirroCool CEO, “Your hands are freed-up for your tasks and the device doesn’t have to learn to recognize accents and voices.”

Part of the advantage MirroCool offers is a higher level of convenience in planning and scheduling. Owners can use the mirror to remind them of events, appointments, and other plans during their normal morning routine. The mirror can be mounted wherever it is most convenient–the hallway, bathroom, bedroom, and beyond.

Further, MirroCool is equipped with a high-def camera which recognizes registered user profiles through the device. Any time an unregistered profile is detected, users will be alerted through the intuitive MirroCool app. Users can snap selfies using the app and have them sent directly to a mobile phone for quick sharing. The mirror’s visual configuration can also be controlled by the widget manager to set up specific alerts and news based on user preferences.

