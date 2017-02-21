4 Smart Kitchen Appliances: Equipped with Artificial Intelligence

For some reason, the kitchen has been the last frontier in the smart home ecosystem. Our family rooms are well equipped with universal remotes, surround-sound systems, and 4K TVs. Even our bedrooms and bathrooms incorporate at least a few pieces of technology. But the kitchen? Not so much. And it’s surprising considering the vast amount of time we spend there. It’s the hub of the house, yet it comprises very few pieces of tech.

There is hope, however. Smart refrigerators and ovens are making their way into the marketplace, but chances are you won’t buy one of these appliances until your old ones die. An easier, more affordable way to raise the IQ of your kitchen is to invest in smart utensils and cookware that have been equipped with artificial intelligence. Oh… we also included an oven; we just couldn’t help it.

SmartyPans is a smart cooling pan that tracks nutrition of food being cooked in real time and integrates with fitness apps and devices. The SmartyPans app understands voice commands—as you tell the app which ingredients you’re adding to the pan, the pan’s integrated weight and temperature sensors enables the app to compute the nutrition value of the food you’re cooking. $169-$299

The June Intelligent Oven promises to take the guesswork out of cooking through sensors and artificial intelligence that recognize, monitor and cook food to your liking. The oven is able to identify 25 common foods and cooks then the best way by automatically adjusting the heating elements. For example, when you put a steak in June, its HD camera talks to the onboard four-core NVIDIA processor and runs one of June’s neural networks to identify the food. June then inquires on your preferred doneness and selects a multi-step cook program—like switching automatically between roast and broil–to ensure the steak is cooked as instructed. When the steak is done, June will send a notification to your iOS device. $1,495

Hello Egg teams up with the Eggspert app to plan your weekly meals according to your dietary preferences and adjusts to unpredicted events, like a spontaneous at-home dinner with your vegetarian friend. It supervises your pantry, organizes your shopping list, and even orders your grocery delivery. Hello Egg provides you with easy-to-follow, step-by-step voice-navigated video recipes and answers any cooking-related questions with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a 24/7 support team of cooking experts. Hello Egg is the only voice-operated smart assistant with a display and personality designed specifically for the kitchen. The gadget’s top features include step-by-step voice-navigated recipe video tutorials, real-time prompts from the support team, music streaming, audio news feeds, weather forecasts, multiple voice-activated timers, and reminders. No information on price.

Chefling is a free app that helps you manage your kitchen more efficiently. It keeps track of what’s in stock in your pantry and freshness levels. It provides a shopping list with items automatically categorized to streamline your time at the grocery store. High quality recipes can be accessed based on your food inventory.