3 Valentines Day Smart Homes

Celebrating Valentines Day is all about setting the mood. You want wherever you’re spending time with your sweetie to look at feel romantic and alluring. That might mean dimming the lights or choosing a color like light pink to shine from a smart Philips Hue bulb. Music is another effective mood-setter, and these days you can pick the perfect Valentines Day song with a simple voice command or a quick tap of a button on your smartphone to command a system like Sonos. Last but not least, you’ll want a room that’s warm and comfortable and that affords you the privacy that you need. Smart thermostats like the uber-popular Nest and automated window shades fron a manufacturer like Lutron come in handy for these two tasks.

The following three smart homes have been outfitted with technology brimming with all sorts of romantic Valentines Day potential.

Mood Lighting

To ensure that technology would be part of a massive home makeover, the couple that owns this house turned to Global Custom Integrations (GCI), of Hawthorne, N.Y., which went in with the typical A/V pitch and earned the trust of the owners, who ended up hiring the integrator as their lighting and decorating/design firm.

“The owners wanted us to pick out lighting fixtures for them and design a lighting system by which they could change color depends on their mood and entertainment needs,” says GCI president Dan Hong.

GCI worked with builder CCM Construction’s electrician and designed a DMX lighting system in the kitchen, master suite, and master bath (and Control4 panelized lighting elsewhere). The homeowners can change the colors of the lights on the fly via a smartphone app, which instantly changes the look and feel of the house. Instant romance!

Sweet Master Suite

With the plethora of entertainment options in this master suite it’s a wonder any sleep goes on. Then again, the team at Progressive Home Automation in Calgary, working with builder Triangle Enterprises, managed to outfit this room with A/V that stays hidden until it’s engaged. It was a feat the earned Progressive Home Automation the Electronic House Home of the Year Award for Best Master Suite. Go here, here, and here to see other 2017 Home of the Year winners.

A Control4 system serves as the brains of the operation of the room’s lights, motorized window shades, temperature, and A/V equipment. The owners can grab a remote or visit a 10-inch touchpanel mounted near the bedroom entry to alter every aspect of the room environment. While the comprehensiveness of the control is impressive, a real highlight of this renovated space is a hidden home theater. Covertly designed, a motorized 96-inch Screen Innovations Slate stays tucked into the ceiling until showtime and an Epson 6030 projector peeks out from behind the custom headboard.

A Little Privacy Please

Private viewing takes place in the master suite. Here, per the owners’ request, Your Tech of Naples, Fla., mounted a 65-inch curved Samsung TV directly on the ceiling above the bed.

“The above the bed TV started out as a joke,” Varner says, “but after thinking about it, and hearing that the homeowner had a similar setup in other homes, we attached heavy-duty cable to the unit and bolted those to the rafters in the attic. This TV isn’t going anywhere.”