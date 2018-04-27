 3 Smart Home Spruce Ups for Summer - Electronic House

Electronic House

Smart Home

3 Smart Home Spruce Ups for Summer

Security, shading, and sublime outdoor A/V top the list of features to add to your smart home this summer.

Leave a Comment

smart home

With summer just around the bend, you might be planning a vacation or thinking of spending more time outdoors. Basically, you’ll be spending less time inside your house. It may seem like the worse time to invest in technology for you home, yet summertime can be a great time to spruce up the place with smart systems.

Here are three types of smart home products that make perfect sense:

Canary all-in-one home security system

Home security: You want your house to be well protected while you’re away on a family vacation. Sure, you can have a monitored security system professionally installed and monitored (always a good practice), but for a quick and easy way to safeguard your property and belongings, spring for an self-contained system that bundles various sensors, surveillance camera and siren in a simple tabletop device that communicates conditions to you via a companion app on your smartphone. You can be alerted to a drastic change in the indoor temperature, suspicious sounds, movement, and visually inspect the area remotely by accessing the unit’s built-in surveillance camera.

Here are some options to check out: Canary, Piper, Guardzilla

 

MySmartBlinds mobile app for controlling and programming motorized shades

Shading:  The harsh summertime sun that streams into your house through the windows can you’re your AC run harder than it has to. By mounting motorized shades to the window frames, you can easily manage the heat gain. From a mobile app that comes with many motorized shading solutions, you can program times for the shades to open and close automatically, based on the position of the sun. Here are some options to check out: MySmartBlinds, Lutron Serena

 

Seura outdoor TVs employ Adaptive Picture Technology to automatically tweak the picture settings to produce the best possible image for outdoor viewing.

Outdoor A/V: Bring your entertainment to the backyard by installing weather-hardy speakers and a TV. Wireless speakers that can withstand the elements and stream audio are widely available in a variety of styles. As for the TV, Peerless-AV, Seura, and SunBriteTV make displays specifically for outdoor viewing. If your home’s Wi-Fi network extends to the outdoor entertainment area, you may be able to stream content wirelessly to the TV by adding a Wi-Fi dongle like a Google Chromecast, Roku, or Fire TV.

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home.

Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what’s on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com.

Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *