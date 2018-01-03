3 New Smart Home Devices Controlled by Google Assistant

Google Assistant, along with other voice-control platforms like Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri, is gaining steam as a smart home control solution. According to a study by Parks Associates, consumer adoption of voice assistants more than doubled from 2015 and 2016. Based on this growing popularity, manufacturers have been developing and introducing voice-controllable smart home products at a dizzying rate.

Three of the most recent Google Assistant introductions come from iDevices, Leviton, and Vivint Smart Home. Here are the Google Assistant-compatible products from each company:

iDevices

Wall Switches, Dimmer Switches, and Wall Outlets. Simple to install and affordable, the Google Assistant-compatible switches and outlets offered by iDevices enable homeowners to control any light or appliance that’s connected to it with basic voice commands. You can quickly turn off swtich-connected lights and activate a fan that’s plugged into an iDevices outlet to prep your master bedroom for bedtime. These products are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

Leviton

Leviton’s Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Products offered consumers the ability to operate a home’s interior and exterior lights via an app, put those lights on a schedule, and have them turn on and off automatically at dusk and down. Now, the manufacturer has added one more level of control: voice. Google Assistant products (including Google Home and Pixel), work with the free My Leviton app and My Leviton action to help homeowners set up their own command menus.

For example, you can set up a device name like “Wall Sconce” or “Chandelier.” Then, using your voice, you can call that device by name and tell it what to do: “Ok Google, turn the Wall Sconce off.”

The Leviton app also allows users to create schedules and activities based on specific time or on-demand events. Settings are also available to adjust fade rates, brightness levels, bulb types, and more.

Vivint Smart Home

In a recent announcement to the press, Vivint Smart Home professed to be the first smart home services provider to integrate with Google’s voice-enabled speaker, Google Home. Vivint customers can say “Ok Google” to control multiple smart home products, including smart door locks, lights, security cameras, garage door openers, thermostats, and security sensors. For example, you can say, “Ok Google, tell Vivint I’m hot,” to turn down the thermostat.

Vivint is bullish on the impact of voice control on the smart home. A recent survey by Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Vivint Smart Home, revealed that 72 percent of Americans who have smart home products want voice control.