$20 Smart Plug Makes Dumb Devices Smart

Often it’s the simplest items that can make the biggest impact on a home. This might be the case with intelliPLUG, a $20 Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug that enables you to control your home’s lights, appliances and any “plugged-in” device directly from your phone or tablet, anywhere in the world. The creator of the product, cnct, claims that IntelliPlug is not only one of the most affordable smart plugs on the market, but also the world’s smallest.

The intelliPLUG features full iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa functionality so users can turn on/off plugs, set timers for devices and schedule plugs to turn on/off automatically. The Indiegogo campaign (https://igg.me/at/intelliPLUG), which has a funding goal of $25,000, features limited Early Bird specials of $19.99 for a 2-pack (50% off retail) and several other rewards for early backers.

cnct says the intelliPLUG can be set up in less than 60 seconds: simply plug the intelliPLUG into any electrical outlet, download the cnct app, and pair the plug with the app. To take advantage of Amazon Alexa functionality, users simply enable the cnct smart home skill and access all of cnct’s high-tech features with nothing but the sound of their voice. The cnct platform is built from the ground up to work with even more up-and-coming technologies such as Google Assistant in the very near future.

A sampling of daily uses of the intelliPLUG and its features:

– Make coffee on your schedule – Turn the coffee pot when you wake up, while still in bed from the app. During the week it may be 6am, but on weekends it’s 9am.

– Forgot to turn off your curling iron before you left for work? No problem, simply go to the app and turn it off on your commute to the office.

– Want to set the mood for your anniversary dinner before your wife gets home? Just go to the app and turn the lights and stereo on, so she walks into a home all prepped and ready for your romantic dinner.

– Your kids have homework – set the timer of the TV to control the amount of time they’re able to play video games or watch TV.



