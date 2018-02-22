10 Ways Voice Control in the Home Will Change Your Life

I’m tinkering in the garage with greasy hands and would like to turn on a light without leaving my project.

Many brands of light switches are available that can respond to voice commands that are issued through any of the popular voice control platforms. The switch stays clean and you can continue with your work uninterrupted.

The kids are too young to operate our expensive home audio and video equipment.

Instead of handing over a complicated remote to your kids, let them call up their favorite TV shows, music and more by simply uttering their wishes. It could prevent a lot of wear and tear on your audio and video equipment.

My elderly parents and guests find the technology in my home too confusing to use.

No matter what your age, mastering a new technology can be intimidating and confusing. Why make houseguests struggle with keypads, remotes, thermostats, and other smart devices when they can simply use their voice to make things work. The learning curve for voice control is significantly shorter than any tutorial on a keypad will ever be.

Heck, I even struggle sometimes to recall how to reset the schedule on the thermostat and which of the switches on the wall controls the patio lights.

We’ve all had that occasional lapse of memory. But one thing we never forget is how to communicate our desires in plain English. There’s no need to pull out an instruction manual or flip switches until you hit the correct one when you can verbalize your requests.

I’m laid up with the flu.

Follow doctor’s orders and stay in bed. Sure, Alexa may not deliver hot tea to your bedside, but voice-enabled products can adjust the room temperature, shut the window shades, and dim the lights while you rest and recover

I love to entertain … and do so with gusto.

You can get your house ready for a party of 5 or 50 in no time; depending on the sophistication of the voice-enabled system, you can speak a single phrase like, “Let’s party” to set the lights, cue the music, and part the draperies to the patio. While the party is in full swing you won’t have to miss a beat as you can easily adjust the temperature, skip to a new music playlist, etc. all by speaking a command.

I love music, all kinds of music, and like to pick and choose on a whim.

Rather than paw through a curated playlists, just say what you want to hear when the mood strikes and your voice-enabled music system will deliver the tune, pronto.

You hear a mysterious bump in the middle of the night.

It might just be your imagination, but you can quickly put your mind at ease by using your voice to verify that the doors are locked and the garage door is closed, access real-time footage from surveillance cameras, and snapping on a few floodlights.

You need to tackle a few household chores.

You can scratch cleaning, cooking, and gardening off your to-do list in record time with the help of voice controllable products. Instruct the robotic vacuum to get moving as you cut up vegetables for soup; answer the doorbell while scrubbing toilets; summon a favorite song while yanking weeds from the garden.

It’s time to relax.

Get comfortable, because there’s no need to get up from the sofa, patio chair … or wherever it is you like to kick back. You can control the lights, lawn sprinklers, door locks, music system, motorized window shades, and more completely hands-free.

Learn more about voice control in the home by downloading this guide.