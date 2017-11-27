10 Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals on Amazon

Cyber Monday is in full swing, and Amazon offers a wealth of smart home devices. You’ll find a huge assortment of everything you need to more efficiently manage your home’s lights, appliances, garage doors, thermostats, and more. Here are 10 of the best deals you’ll find today on Amazon.

Was 34.99; Now $24.97

What you can do with it: Anything that’s plugged into this module, which plugs into any standard electrical outlet, can be controlled from an app on your smartphone. The Smart Plug can also respond to voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Things like coffeepots, irons, lamps, and anything that plugs into an outlet can controlled directly through the app and voice, as well as via a schedule you create. A really nifty feature is its ability to receive commands from a Nest thermostat. When Nest goes into Away mode, it can signal the Wemo Smart Plug to turn off whatever is plugged into it, for example.

Was $99.99; Now $59.99

What you can do with it: From an app on your smartphone you can create schedules for the Philips Hue light bulbs to follow. For example, you can have them turn on in the morning and off at night. The Hue bulbs are LED and Energy Star rated, so you’ll also be able to save electricity. This base system can be expanded to include accessories like the Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor; or synch the lights with a Nest thermostat or SmartThings home automation system.

Was $249.99; Now $169.15

What you can do with it: The Nest thermostat has always been smart, but this latest iteration lets you use your voice to adjust the thermostat settings. Designed to work with Amazon Alexa, the Nest thermostat listens for commands like, “Alexa, set my temperature to 72 degrees” and responds accordingly. Like all generations of Nest thermostats, this model learns the temperatures you like and programs itself in about a week. It includes a feature called Farsight: When the Nest thermostat spots you from across the room, it lights up to show you the time, temperature, or weather.

Was $99.99; Now $49

What you can do with it: The Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub is able to connect with and control a variety of smart home devices without any new wiring necessary. Compatible devices include light switches, speakers, door locks, thermostats, security sensors, and more. All of these devices can follow schedules programmed into the Smart Home Hub, or they can be controlled via voice through Amazon Alexa.

Was $249; Now $199

What you can do with it: The ecobee4 thermostat can be controlled by voice directly because it has Amazon Alexa built-in. You can also ask it to read the news and report the temperature—it can hear you from across the room. The ecobee4 monitors readings from room sensors in other areas of th4 home, so that there are no hot or cold spots in your house. It works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and more, which means its settings can be coordinated with other devices.

Was $229.99; Now $149

What you can do with it: You can ditch your traditional house keys and lock and unlock a door with your smartphone instead—it locks the door as you leave and unlocks it as you approach. The August Smart Lock installs on the inside of your door in minutes; you keep the door’s existing deadbolt. You can use the August smartphone app to grant and restrict access to visitors and you can use your voice to lock the door using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Was $69.99; Now $54.99

What you can do with it: This set of nine landscape lights can be positioned in a variety of different ways to illuminate any outdoor settings. The lights are color changing and dimmable via a mobile app on your smartphone or tablet. You can create special lighting scenes for your backyard, and change the look on a whim. You will need to add a compatible smart home hub.

Was $249.99; Now $163.45

What you can do with it: Designed for budding smart home DIYer’s, this kit includes everything you need to make internet-connected devices right out of the box. You can design your own smart home product and automate them with IFTTT to connect to web services like Facebook, Gmail and Twitter, or hardware like Nest and Phillips Hue.

Was $238; Now $217.99

What you can do with it: You can gain more control over your garage door with a companion smart phone app. After this smart garage door opener has been installed, you can open and close the door remotely or set a schedule for it to follow.

Was $49.99; Now $27.89

What you can do with it: The DreamSpa lets you take a shower under the glow of your favorite color. The color of the integrated light on the showerhead changes with the temperature of the water. Five settings include Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Hydro-Mist, Economy Rain and Water-Saving Pause.