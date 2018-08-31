The Best Smart Home Products of 2018 - Electronic House

August 30, 2018 – Framingham, MA – Electronic House, the leading information site for smart home consumers, announces the winners of 2018 Products of the Year Awards recognizing the best technologies, products, and services for the smart home.
“Our annual Products of the Year contest exemplifies the amazing diversity of smart home technology, and this year’s submissions and winners are some of the most innovative products and systems available to consumers looking for ways to smarten up their homes,” says Electronic House editor Lisa Montgomery. “Selecting the best entry for several smart home categories wasn’t easy based on the high quality level of all the products entered, but in the end the judging panel was able to come to a decision and is please with the chosen winners.”
All entries were judged on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and lifestyle benefits to the homeowner, by an unbiased panel made up of several industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro and ElectronicHouse.com.
The 2018 Electronic House Product of the Year Winners:
Audio > Audio Components: Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming devices
Vanco International
Spot for Dot Digital In-Wall Amplifier
Audio > Loudspeakers & Soundbars
Polk Audio
Polk Audio Command Bar
Home Control & Automation > Home Networking Components
Luxul
Epic 5
Home Control & Automation > DIY-Installed Whole-House Home Control/Automation Systems
Brilliant
The Brilliant Control
Home Control & Automation > Energy Monitoring Devices & Services
FIBARO
Wall Plug
Home Control & Automation > Power Management, Conditioning & Backup
Schneider Electric
APC™ by Schneider Electric Back-UPS Pro
Home Control & Automation > Professionally Installed Whole House Controls/Automation Systems
Control4
When>>Then Automation
Home Control & Automation > Smart Sensors
Nortek Security & Control
2GIG Stove & Grill Guard
Home Control & Automation > Spa/Pool Controls & Water Management
ConnectedYard Inc.
pHin
Home Control & Automation > Thermostats
Venstar Inc.
Venstar Explorer Mini Thermostat
Home Control & Automation > Universal Remotes & User Interfaces
Crestron Electronics Inc.
Crestron Handheld Touch Screen Remote 310
Home Theater > A/V Racks & Rack Accessories
Middle Atlantic Products
Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate
Home Theater > Home Theater Furniture
Salamander Designs
UST PROJECTOR CABINET
Home Theater > Media Servers/Storage Devices
Kaleidescape
Strato S Movie Player
Home Theater > Video Projectors
Epson
Epson Home Cinema LS100 Full HD 3LCD Ultra Short-throw Laser Projector
Lighting > Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic
Kohler
Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa
Lighting > Lighting Controllers and Accessories
Vantage Controls
Vantage Controls: PCAP Touch Technology
Lighting > Motorized Window Treatments and Windows
Crestron Electronics Inc.
Crestron® Horizontal Sheers
Lighting > Smart Light Bulbs
Signify
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit
Security > Access Control (including Videophones, Door Locks, Gates, etc.)
Marvin Windows and Doors
Marvin Home Automation – Lock Status Sensor
Security > Security Sensors
Flo Technologies, Inc.
Flo
Security > Security Systems
Honeywell
Honeywell Lyric Controller with Homekit
Security > Surveillance Cameras
Guardzilla
Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor All-In-One HD Camera
Video > Flat-Panel Displays
Séura
Séura SMART Mirror
Video > Lifts & Mounts
Nexus 21
Eclipse E-500 Residential Projector Drop-Down
Video > Video Components & Processors
IOGEAR
Ultra Long-Range Wireless 4K Video Extender, 60Hz
ABOUT ELECTRONIC HOUSE: It is the mission of ElectronicHouse.com to provide expert information and insight on products and technologies that inspire, excite and help our readers achieve the electronic house lifestyle. Born of Electronic House magazine, which has been providing readers with inspiration on the connected home for more than 20 years, ElectronicHouse.com has become the leading information site for people passionate about the connected home—from beginners to experts. www.electronichouse.com
ABOUT CE PRO: Launched in 1994, CE Pro was the first publication to address the home systems integrator channel and is widely recognized as the best publication in the category. Written specifically for installing professionals who recommend, select, or purchase technology-related products for homeowners, as well as homebuilders and SMB (small/medium business) owners, CE Pro’ s daily online news, thought-leading columns, strategic how-to features, and educational forums provide the necessary information to help them run and grow their businesses. www.cepro.com
ABOUT EH MEDIA: EHM is an integrated media company and the leading provider of independent business and consumer content and information serving the consumer, commercial & custom electronics, security, information technology, house of worship, pro audio, robotics, and supply chain markets through multimedia publications, websites, newsletters, and expos. EH Media provides resources to millions of professionals and consumers worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.ehmedia.com
Leave a Reply