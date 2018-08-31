The Best Smart Home Products of 2018 - Electronic House

August 30, 2018 – Framingham, MA – Electronic House, the leading information site for smart home consumers, announces the winners of 2018 Products of the Year Awards recognizing the best technologies, products, and services for the smart home.

“Our annual Products of the Year contest exemplifies the amazing diversity of smart home technology, and this year’s submissions and winners are some of the most innovative products and systems available to consumers looking for ways to smarten up their homes,” says Electronic House editor Lisa Montgomery. “Selecting the best entry for several smart home categories wasn’t easy based on the high quality level of all the products entered, but in the end the judging panel was able to come to a decision and is please with the chosen winners.”

All entries were judged on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and lifestyle benefits to the homeowner, by an unbiased panel made up of several industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro and ElectronicHouse.com.

The 2018 Electronic House Product of the Year Winners:

Audio > Audio Components: Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming devices

Vanco International

Spot for Dot Digital In-Wall Amplifier

Audio > Loudspeakers & Soundbars

Polk Audio

Polk Audio Command Bar

Home Control & Automation > Home Networking Components

Luxul

Epic 5

Home Control & Automation > DIY-Installed Whole-House Home Control/Automation Systems

Brilliant

The Brilliant Control

Home Control & Automation > Energy Monitoring Devices & Services

FIBARO

Wall Plug

Home Control & Automation > Power Management, Conditioning & Backup

Schneider Electric

APC™ by Schneider Electric Back-UPS Pro

Home Control & Automation > Professionally Installed Whole House Controls/Automation Systems

Control4

When>>Then Automation

Home Control & Automation > Smart Sensors

Nortek Security & Control

2GIG Stove & Grill Guard

Home Control & Automation > Spa/Pool Controls & Water Management

ConnectedYard Inc.

pHin

Home Control & Automation > Thermostats

Venstar Inc.

Venstar Explorer Mini Thermostat

Home Control & Automation > Universal Remotes & User Interfaces

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Crestron Handheld Touch Screen Remote 310

Home Theater > A/V Racks & Rack Accessories

Middle Atlantic Products

Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate

Home Theater > Home Theater Furniture

Salamander Designs

UST PROJECTOR CABINET

Home Theater > Media Servers/Storage Devices

Kaleidescape

Strato S Movie Player

Home Theater > Video Projectors

Epson

Epson Home Cinema LS100 Full HD 3LCD Ultra Short-throw Laser Projector

Lighting > Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic

Kohler

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa

Lighting > Lighting Controllers and Accessories

Vantage Controls

Vantage Controls: PCAP Touch Technology

Lighting > Motorized Window Treatments and Windows

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Crestron® Horizontal Sheers

Lighting > Smart Light Bulbs

Signify

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit

Security > Access Control (including Videophones, Door Locks, Gates, etc.)

Marvin Windows and Doors

Marvin Home Automation – Lock Status Sensor

Security > Security Sensors

Flo Technologies, Inc.

Flo

Security > Security Systems

Honeywell

Honeywell Lyric Controller with Homekit

Security > Surveillance Cameras

Guardzilla

Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor All-In-One HD Camera

Video > Flat-Panel Displays

Séura

Séura SMART Mirror

Video > Lifts & Mounts

Nexus 21

Eclipse E-500 Residential Projector Drop-Down

Video > Video Components & Processors

IOGEAR

Ultra Long-Range Wireless 4K Video Extender, 60Hz

