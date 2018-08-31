 The Best Smart Home Products of 2018 - Electronic House

Products of the Year

The Best Smart Home Products of 2018

Electronic House names 2018 product of the year award winners for the smart home. 



smart home

August 30, 2018 – Framingham, MA – Electronic House, the leading information site for smart home consumers, announces the winners of 2018 Products of the Year Awards recognizing the best technologies, products, and services for the smart home.

 

“Our annual Products of the Year contest exemplifies the amazing diversity of smart home technology, and this year’s submissions and winners are some of the most innovative products and systems available to consumers looking for ways to smarten up their homes,” says Electronic House editor Lisa Montgomery. “Selecting the best entry for several smart home categories wasn’t easy based on the high quality level of all the products entered, but in the end the judging panel was able to come to a decision and is please with the chosen winners.”

 

All entries were judged on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and lifestyle benefits to the homeowner, by an unbiased panel made up of several industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro and ElectronicHouse.com.

 

The 2018 Electronic House Product of the Year Winners:

 

Audio > Audio Components: Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming devices

 

Vanco International Spot for Dot In-Wall Amplifier

Vanco International
Spot for Dot Digital In-Wall Amplifier

 

 

Audio > Loudspeakers & Soundbars

 

Polk Audio
Polk Audio Command Bar

 

 

 

Home Control & Automation >  Home Networking Components

 

Luxul
Epic 5

 

Home Control & Automation > DIY-Installed Whole-House Home Control/Automation Systems

 

Brilliant
The Brilliant Control

 

Home Control & Automation > Energy Monitoring Devices & Services

Fibaro Wall Plug

 

FIBARO
Wall Plug

 

Home Control & Automation > Power Management, Conditioning & Backup

 

Schneider Electric
APC™ by Schneider Electric Back-UPS Pro

 

Home Control & Automation > Professionally Installed Whole House Controls/Automation Systems

 

Control4
When>>Then Automation

 

Home Control & Automation > Smart Sensors

Nortek Security & Control 2GIG Stove & Grill Guard

 

Nortek Security & Control
2GIG Stove & Grill Guard

 

 

 

 

 

Home Control & Automation > Spa/Pool Controls & Water Management

 

ConnectedYard Inc.
pHin

 

Home Control & Automation > Thermostats

Venstar Explorer Mini Thermostat

 

Venstar Inc.
Venstar Explorer Mini Thermostat

 

 

 

 

 

Home Control & Automation > Universal Remotes & User Interfaces

 

Crestron Electronics Inc.
Crestron Handheld Touch Screen Remote 310

 

Home Theater > A/V Racks & Rack Accessories

 

Middle Atlantic Products
Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate

 

Home Theater > Home Theater Furniture

 

Salamander Designs
UST PROJECTOR CABINET

 

Home Theater > Media Servers/Storage Devices

Kaleidescape Strato S Movie Player

 

 

 

 

Kaleidescape

Strato S Movie Player

 

Home Theater > Video Projectors

 

Epson
Epson Home Cinema LS100 Full HD 3LCD Ultra Short-throw Laser Projector

 

Lighting > Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic

Kohler Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa

 

Kohler
Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa

 

 

 

 

 

Lighting > Lighting Controllers and Accessories

 

Vantage Controls
Vantage Controls: PCAP Touch Technology

 

Lighting > Motorized Window Treatments and Windows

 

Crestron Electronics Inc.
Crestron® Horizontal Sheers

 

Lighting > Smart Light Bulbs

 

Signify
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit

 

Security > Access Control (including Videophones, Door Locks, Gates, etc.)

 

Marvin Windows and Doors
Marvin Home Automation – Lock Status Sensor

 

Security > Security Sensors

Flo Technologies Flo Sensor

 

Flo Technologies, Inc.
Flo

 

 

 

 

 

Security > Security Systems

 

Honeywell
Honeywell Lyric Controller with Homekit

 

Security > Surveillance Cameras

 

Guardzilla
Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor All-In-One HD Camera

 

Video > Flat-Panel Displays

 

Séura
Séura SMART Mirror

 

Video > Lifts & Mounts

 

Nexus 21
Eclipse E-500 Residential Projector Drop-Down

 

Video > Video Components & Processors

IOGEAR Ultra Long-Range Wireless 4K Video Extender

 

IOGEAR
Ultra Long-Range Wireless 4K Video Extender, 60Hz

 

 

ABOUT ELECTRONIC HOUSE: It is the mission of ElectronicHouse.com to provide expert information and insight on products and technologies that inspire, excite and help our readers achieve the electronic house lifestyle. Born of Electronic House magazine, which has been providing readers with inspiration on the connected home for more than 20 years, ElectronicHouse.com has become the leading information site for people passionate about the connected home—from beginners to experts. www.electronichouse.com

 

ABOUT CE PRO: Launched in 1994, CE Pro was the first publication to address the home systems integrator channel and is widely recognized as the best publication in the category. Written specifically for installing professionals who recommend, select, or purchase technology-related products for homeowners, as well as homebuilders and SMB (small/medium business) owners, CE Pro’ s daily online news, thought-leading columns, strategic how-to features, and educational forums provide the necessary information to help them run and grow their businesses. www.cepro.com

 

ABOUT EH MEDIA: EHM is an integrated media company and the leading provider of independent business and consumer content and information serving the consumer, commercial & custom electronics, security, information technology, house of worship, pro audio, robotics, and supply chain markets through multimedia publications, websites, newsletters, and expos. EH Media provides resources to millions of professionals and consumers worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.ehmedia.com

